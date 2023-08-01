National Ecommerce Policy: Piyush Goyal likely to meet top executives on August 2

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said the government will introduce a policy to prevent consumers from being deceived during flash sales.

The commerce and industry ministry has invited executives from ecommerce companies, including online marketplaces, food-delivery firms, logistics, and quick commerce platforms, for consultations before finalising the long-awaited National Ecommerce Policy, a report has said.tp

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal is expected to meet top executives from companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Shiprocket, and Swiggy, among others on August 2, the Economic Times reported quoting sources as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Goyal, who is also the minister of consumer affairs, food, and public distribution, recently asked for specific data from online grocers and quick commerce companies to understand their business models.

The information included details of seller patterns, private label sales, ownership of dark stores for quick commerce startups as well as discounting and platform algorithms.

“The government wants to understand the business models of these companies and figure out whether they are in compliance with foreign direct investment (FDI) norms,” the report quoted a source as saying.

The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) initiated inter-ministerial consultations for the ecommerce policy in June. The government has been working on the policy since 2018 and floated a draft in 2019.

DPIIT and the consumer affairs ministry did not respond to queries, the report added.

Quick commerce concerns

The department's move follows concerns about whether quick commerce platforms, which deliver items in under 45 minutes, comply with local laws, the report added. These platforms usually operate through micro-warehouses known as dark stores, which are run by third-party entities.

“There were learnings from regulating online marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon … the early understanding was that companies would not be able to run these warehouses internally,” a quick commerce company executive quoted in the report said.

The government is also interested in data on private label products sold on online grocery platforms to ensure fair competition and transparent choices for consumers, it added.

The new ecommerce rules, framed under the Consumer Protection Act, aim to regulate the business practices of ecommerce players. The rules may restrict certain practices, such as marketplaces controlling sellers or related parties providing services or selling products.

In March, it was reported that the government may issue rules preventing internet marketplaces from selling products or services to registered merchants on their platforms if they are "related parties" or "associated enterprises".

Goyal has said that the government will introduce a policy to prevent consumers from being deceived during flash sales.

The ecommerce policy aims to establish a comprehensive framework for the sector and provide coherence among various laws and rules governing ecommerce, including the Consumer Protection Act, FDI policy, the Competition Act, and the Information Technology Act.

Last month, it was reported that the new ecommerce policy would bring parity between foreign and Indian marketplaces. The government has also been promoting the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as an alternative to private online marketplaces, with Goyal encouraging all ecommerce platforms to join ONDC.