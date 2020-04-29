App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nagaland levies COVID-19 cess of Rs 5/litre on diesel, Rs 6/litre on petrol: Report

With this, the state has joined two other north-eastern states-- Meghalaya and Assam-- in increasing the effective price of fuel despite a dip in international oil prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Nagaland government has levied a COVID-19 cess of Rs 5 per litre on diesel and Rs 6 per litre on petrol and motor spirit starting April 29, the Economic Times reported.

The state government reportedly notified the implementation of the COVID-19 cess effective midnight April 28.

With this, the state has joined two other north-eastern states-- Meghalaya and Assam-- in increasing the effective price of fuel despite a dip in international oil prices.

Close

Earlier this month, the Assam government announced a modification in tax rates applicable on petrol and diesel, which amounted to an increase in the price of fuel in the state. Meanwhile, taxation rates of petrol and diesel were also revised in Meghalaya, and a 2 percent sales tax surcharge will be levied on both the fuels, officials told news agency PTI.

related news

In a first, on April 20 US oil prices plunged into the negative territory led by a massive oversupply of crude as the coronavirus-led shutdown hit demand. Oil prices have, of late, been on the downturn as demand has weakened the world over due to countries being in lockdown mode and travel restrictions imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India

