Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

NABARD to develop micro enterprises in 4 districts of Kerala

The steps for the development were kick-started as part of the celebration of the 37th foundation day of NABARD.

NABARD today launched measures for the development of microenterprises on a pilot basis in the farm sector in four districts of Kerala - Alapuzha, Idukki, Thrissur and Waynad.

The steps for the development were kick-started as part of the celebration of the 37th foundation day of NABARD. Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Water Resources Mathew P Thomas sought the help of NABARD and other stakeholders for implementing its 'Haritha Kerala' programme for conserving water, increasing agricultural production and maintaining a clean environment through waste management.

The Minister lauded the efforts of NABARD and Malayala Manorama, a media house, in joining hands for the water campaign programme. The identified micro enterprises are for vegetable cultivation, organic farming, poultry and value addition to spices and fruits, chief manager of NABARD R Srinivasan said. Earlier, Minister of Local Administration K T Jaleel, who inaugurated the State-level evaluation committee programme, stressed the need for more measures for water conservation and recharging of water bodies in the State.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 09:20 pm

tags #Economy #India

