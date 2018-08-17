App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NABARD survey reveals about 52% of farmers continue to be indebted

But there is also good news as farmers have turned `lakhpati’ with an annual income of Rs 107,172.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a first, agri and rural lender, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) conducted a survey to bring together financial inclusion and rural livelihood aspects. The survey revealed about 52 percent of farmers continue to be indebted.

The Incidence of Indebtedness (IoI), which is a proportion of households having outstanding debt on the date of the survey, was 52.5 percent and 42.8 percent for agricultural and non-agricultural households, respectively.

But there is good news too. Farmers managed to become lakhpatis with agricultural households, accounting for 48 percent of rural households, earning Rs 107,172 during 2015-16 from cultivation, livestock, non-farm sector activities, and wages/salaries reported The Economic Times.

"The findings reveal that there is an increase in agriculture household income significantly, with a higher increase observed among marginal and small farmers," said National Bank for Agriculture And Rural Development (Nabard) Chairman H K Bhanwala.

The survey, with reference year as 2016-17, covered 40,327 rural households. It highlighted that the average annual income for households engaged in non-agricultural activities was only Rs 87,228.

The survey was conducted on a pan-India basis, drawing samples from as many as 2016 villages in 245 districts and 29 states. A population of 187,518 was covered in the process.

At these levels, farm income grew at a compounded rate of 12 percent per annum from Rs 77,112 per annum according to an NSSO assessment in 2012-13. The income levels for 19 out of 29 states are above all India average and 15 states recorded annual compound growth of above 10.5 percent between 2012-13 and 2015-16.

The survey was designed through a process of consultation with RBI and other key stakeholders. Nabard proposes to carry out the survey every 3 years.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 02:59 pm

