Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

NAA starts consumer helpline to file GST profiteering complaints

Consumers can call the helpline number between 9:30 am-1 pm and 1:30pm - 6pm on all working days, as per the latest post on the NAA website.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) has started a helpline to encourage consumers to file complaints against the companies that are not passing GST rate cut benefits.

The helpline number 011-21400643 will guide the consumers to register their complaints, provide information and resolve queries related to profiteering under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law.

Consumers can call the helpline number between 9:30 am-1 pm and 1:30pm - 6pm on all working days, as per the latest post on the NAA website.

"NAA has started a helpline to resolve all the queries related to the registration of complaints against profiteering," it said. Since the rollout of GST on July 1, 2017, the GST Council has cut tax rates on several occasions on a number of items.

The highest slab of 28 per cent was also rationalised to benefit consumers.

Not enough GST profiteering complaints with merit have been filed so far, and hence NAA has decided to launch a helpline to encourage consumers to file complaints. Consumers can file a profiteering complaint on the NAA website along with pre and post GST rate cut MRP of the goods or services purchased.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 04:05 pm

