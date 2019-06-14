App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

N Sitharaman meets stakeholders from social sector for pre-Budget meeting

The main areas of discussion included issues relating to health education, social protection, pensions and human development

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a pre-Budget meeting with stakeholders from the social sector on June 13. The main areas of discussion included issues relating to health education, social protection, pensions and human development.

“The government is committed to improving educational standards, skilling youth, enhancing job opportunities, reducing disease burden, empowering women and improving human development for inclusive development,” the minister said in a release.

"Suggestions were given on gender budgeting, health budgeting, on the fact that RTE (Right To Education) has completed 10 years but still has to go forward. For workers' social protection, maternity benefits are important. We sought higher allocation for Women and Child Development to help anganwadi workers. The minister said she would be interested in understanding gender budgets and how different ministries need to offer a gender component," said Jashodhara Dasgupta, Executive Director, National Foundation for India, after the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Finance Secretary Subhash C Garg, Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and Rejeev Kumar, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, among others.

Stakeholders from the social sector included Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women; Asadullah, Programme Director, Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability; and Arvind Lal, Chairman, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry ( FICCI).

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Finance Minister #Nirmala Sitharaman

