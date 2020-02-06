App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai urban transport projects get Rs 550cr in budget

According to the 'pink book', a budget document containing detailed allocations of various projects and works, which was released on Wednesday, Rs 200 crore has been allocated for MUTP-2, Rs 300 crore for MUTP-3 and Rs 50 crore for MUTP-3A.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has allocated Rs 550 crore for Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), undertaken to expand and increase the capacity of Mumbai's suburban network.

According to the 'pink book', a budget document containing detailed allocations of various projects and works, which was released on Wednesday, Rs 200 crore has been allocated for MUTP-2, Rs 300 crore for MUTP-3 and Rs 50 crore for MUTP-3A.

Close

However, the MUTP has received Rs 28 crore less funds compared to financial year 2019-20, when the total allocation for the MUTP was Rs 578 crore, rail activists said.

related news

Although the funds for MUTP have decreased, the railways should focus on spending the entire allocation within a set deadline, National Railway Users Consultative Committee member Subhash Gupta said.

The budget document stated that the Belapur-Seawood- Uran project, which will provide connectivity to the proposed Navi Mumbai airport and Raigad district, would get Rs 100 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

In her budget speech last week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that trains like Tejas would be run for tourist destinations.

Focusing on the proposed private train operations from the city, the government has allocated Rs eight crore for Panvel terminus in Navi Mumbai and Rs one crore for a rail terminus at Jogeshwari in western suburbs, a railway official said.

The Western Railway receivedRs 1.18 crore for the integrated security system at 32 of its suburban stations, andRs 4.24 crore for conservation and restoration of Bandra station as a Grade-I heritage structure.

The Central Railway said Rs 55 crore was allocated for the 67 km-long third line between Kalyan-Kasara stations.

The budget will reduce pressure on the existing two lines and allow the railways to run more trains on the corridor.

Mumbai has received enough funds for passenger amenities and infrastructure facilities such as lifts, escalators and foot overbridges, a railway official said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 01:54 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #mumbai urban transport projects

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.