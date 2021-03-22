Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail | Tata-led consortium bags bullet train project management consultancy deal

The E5 Series Shinkansen bullet train is currently in service in Japan and runs at a maximum speed of 320 kilometres per hour.

A consortium of companies led by Tata Consulting Engineers has won the project management consultancy (PMC) services tender for the Construction of civil works packages for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project.

Tata Group and its partners -- Consulting Engineers Group, Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers & Consultants, PADECO – quoted the lowest bid of Rs 1,111 crore for the contract spanning over a period of 96 months. The contract includes supervision of all 13 civil works packages including viaducts, concrete/steel bridges, tunnels (undersea and mountain tunnels), civil work of all 12 stations, maintenance depots, and training Institute building.

The other consortium that took part in the bidding process included companies like Nippon Koei, Oriental Consultants Global and RITES. The total estimated cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project is around Rs 1.08 lakh crore, out of which 81 per cent or Rs 88,000 crore is expected to come through a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The 508.17-kilometre long network will pass through three districts (Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar) in Maharashtra and eight districts (Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Ahmedabad) in Gujarat.