MSP hike: Experts say Modi govt's decision likely to impact inflation, fiscal arithmetic

The decision to hike the minimum support price (MSP) for kharif crops comes with the broader aim to inch closer to the Prime Minister’s promise of doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

The move, which is the highest ever single-year raise, comes close on the heels of general elections 2019. It is also in line with the announcement made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in his last full year Budget for 2018-19, to raise MSP 1.5 times the cost of production for the crops.

MSP is a price at which the government buys crops from farmers, irrespective of its price. It acts as a floor price mainly during production shortages, to protect agriculture producers from sharp falls in farm prices.

Whether farmers will receive an adequate price for their produce will only be ascertained after the harvest. However, experts have pointed out that the move may stoke inflation, prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike interest rate, as well as widen fiscal deficit.

The government on Wednesday approved steep MSP hikes of up to 52 percent for 15 crops, which is expected to cost the exchequer about Rs 15,000 crore. MSP for one of the most significant kharif crops, paddy, has been increased by Rs 200 per quintal to Rs 1,750 per quintal. Pulses such as moong, urad, tur and flowering plant such as sesame, saw a hike of at least Rs 5,500 per quintal and more.

According to India Ratings’ Chief Economist Devendra Pant, wholesale inflation may rise by 38 bps year-on-year and retail inflation by 70 bps, led by the agriculture price policy.

“While the first round of impact on wholesale inflation is estimated to be 38 bps, the impact on food-grain inflation is likely to be lower at 19 bps, half of the overall impact… However, the impact on retail food-grain inflation is estimated to be higher at 28 bps,” Pant said.

Yes Bank’s Chief Economist Shubhada Rao had a similar view.

"The MSP for kharif crop is expected to add 35 bps incrementally to headline inflation in the current financial year," Rao said.

“The direct impact of MSP hikes in CPI inflation is estimated to add around 70 bps over a 12 month period (October-March 2018-19 till the end of April-September, 2019-20). Given that the impact of kharif MSP hikes play out in the second half of the current fiscal year, the average impact on 2018-19 inflation is likely to be around 35 bps,” she said.

The impact on inflation could be lower if agricultural production is stronger than expected, coupled with the forecast of favourable, spatial and temporal distribution of this year’s monsoon, Rao said.

In June’s bi-monthly monetary policy, Deputy Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Viral Acharya had warned that any upward pressure on food prices and that generous MSPs can exacerbate headline inflation pressures.

India’s retail inflation grew 4.87 percent in May, a four-month high, from April’s 4.58 percent, driven by costlier fuel. The rate of change in price rise, which almost touched 5 percent is inching towards the apex bank’s upper tolerance level of inflation at 6 percent. Last month, the central bank had raised the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25 percent for the first time since January 2014.

India Ratings expects another rate hike by the apex bank in October, if not the following month.

“Even after considering a positive impact of monsoons on food inflation, the inflation trajectory in the near term would remain upwardly biased and hence at least one more rate hike by the regulator is likely, more so in October 2018, though a rate hike in August 2018 cannot be entirely ruled out,” Pant said.

MSP hike is not expected to accentuate RBI’s concerns on inflation, Rao said, adding that she anticipates a larger risk could emanate from elevated crude oil prices which are a function of supply side dynamics.

According to a report published by Elara Capital, the fiscal cost of the MSP schemes would depend on the type of scheme that is finally implemented by the government.

“For instance, under the Market Assurance Scheme the quantum procured by the government would be critical and under the Bhaavantar scheme the compensation limit and the quantum for which the compensation is provided will determine the cost to the government,” the report said.

Pant said that higher MSP would certainly affect the fiscal arithmetic. However, if tax mop-up from goods and services tax (GST) remain buoyant as it was in May 2018 (Rs 94,016 crore), it will offset some of the adverse impact of the rise in floor price increase on fiscal deficit.