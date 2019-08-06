MSMEs seeks differential interest rates from FM

In the second sectoral meeting with the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the stakeholders demanded differential rates of interest for the sector, a senior government official said.

"We have discussed issues relating to GST (goods and services tax), working capital. We have also discussed the issue of delayed payments that the sector faces from both big corporates and PSU (public sector undertakings)," the official said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is holding a series of meetings with stakeholders from various sectors to take stock of the present economic slowdown.

Mukesh Mohan Gupta, President, Chamber of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said that the finnace minister suggested having dedicated days for MSME loan proposals at banks.

"Payment of MSMEs stuck with PSUs for about 6months to one year. Industry suggested having a dedicated tribunal for MSMEs," Gupta said.

The industry also sought changes in declaration of non-performing assets for MSME sector, Sanjay Bhatia, President- FICCI-Confederation of MSME said.

MSMEs facing issues like working capital delays, availability of finance, and sanction of loans.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in January set up an eight-member expert committee under former Securities Exchange Board of India chairman U.K. Sinha to propose long term solutions for the economic and financial sustainability of the sector.

"The UK Sinha committee recommendations under very active consideration. Implementation programme of those recommendations will be announced very shortly. For the first time that recommendation of special tribunal mooted. Proposal of special tribunal at an idea stage as of now. Need time to study the idea, draw the contours. We are also wary of more and more govt committees as government intervention adds a lot of layers of bureaucracy and MSMEs do not have human resources to handle such complexities," Ashok Saigal, co-chairman, CII National MSME council said.