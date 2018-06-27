App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

MSMEs created 4 cr jobs in last 4 years: Giriraj Singh

The MSME minister said a large number of employment opportunities were generated through initiatives like collateral free loans to 16 lakh entrepreneurs between 2014-18, linking 15 lakh people to the Prime Minister's Employment Guarantee Programme and setting up 94 clusters for artisans and manufacturers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Giriraj Singh today said micro, small and medium enterprises across the country created four crore jobs in the last four years.

"In the last four years, MSMEs have achieved the goal, provided employment opportunities and I accept with a challenge that we have created four crore jobs for people," Singh said while addressing the ‘Udyam Sangam' conference here to mark the UN MSME Day.

The minister further said that the Solar Charkha Mission, launched by President Ram Nath Kovind today at the conference, will create five crore jobs.

"During the first phase of the mission, 50 clusters will be established and financial assistance worth Rs 550 crore is being provided by the government which will create one lakh jobs," Singh added.
