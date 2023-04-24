 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPC's Shashanka Bhide sees downside risks to RBI's FY24 growth forecast

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Bhide, one of the three external members on the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee, also said a rate cut or an indication of one would constitute a 'policy pivot'

Shashanka Bhide, one of the three external members on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee, thinks India's growth outlook is a mixed picture.

There are downside risks to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) GDP growth forecast for 2023-24, Shashanka Bhide, one of the three external members on the Monetary Policy Committee, has said.

"I certainly recognise that there are downside risks to the projections, and we need to take into account this risk," Bhide told Moneycontrol in an interview following the release of the minutes of the April 3-6 meeting of the MPC on April 20.

On April 6, the RBI announced a slight increase in its growth forecast for the current year to 6.5 percent, up 10 basis points from before.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.