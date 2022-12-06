 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPC must serve one last rate hike without being too hawkish

Moneycontrol News
Dec 06, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

As the six-member rate-setting committee of the Reserve Bank of India, the monetary policy committee (MPC), is huddled together to vote on policy rates, economist Thomas Sowell’s phrase "there are no solutions, only trade-offs" should make for a necessary post-script.

The RBI’s primary responsibility is to minimise the trade-offs involved in keeping interest rates that foster growth without igniting inflation. However, here is where the problem is intense for the RBI. The MPC is already showing divergent views on what this level of policy rate should be.

The three-day MPC meeting commenced on December 5  and the RBI will come out with its next bi-monthly policy review on December 7.

The repo rate is at 5.90 percent, and most economists reckon that it should be 6.25 percent, at which point inflationary pressures would be contained without economic growth getting hurt by much.

The RBI has already hiked the key policy rate by 150 basis points since May to 5.9 percent to cool off domestic retail inflation.

Arguments for a pause