MPC minutes: Shaktikanta Das says economy needs monetary stimulus, but inflation outlook uncertain

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that while the economy needs monetary stimulus, inflation outlook remains uncertain.

He also said that there is need for stronger monetary transmission and bank credit flows to revive growth, according to the minutes of the February Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting released on February 20.

"The Union Budget has sought to provide counter-cyclical support to the economy while broadly adhering to fiscal prudence. Monetary transmission and bank credit flows have improved, but they need to become stronger. While the macroeconomy needs further monetary stimulus, the inflation outlook continues to be uncertain," Das said.

The MPC maintained status quo on policy rate on February 6 citing high inflation concerns but decided to continue with accommodative stance indicating that there was room available for rate cuts going ahead.

Das said that it would be prudent to continue the focus on growth in the context of the expected moderation in inflation. This would indeed be in sync with the concept of flexible inflation targeting, he added.

RBI deputy governor Michael Patra said that the MPC has entered the “tunnel of testing trade-offs” and it may be a while before the light at the end of the tunnel is sighted.

“Monetary policy has headroom to respond to the evolving macroeconomic configuration, but a good fix is needed on the shape of the inflation hump it has chosen to look through. Hardening prices of proteins and pulses and a range of cost pushes to core inflation are new and ominous risks to the inflation outlook if they persist,” he said.

RBI revised its inflation estimate upwards to 6.5 percent for January-March quarter, 5.4-5.0 percent for first half and 3.2 percent for third quarter of next financial year. It expects GDP growth at 6 percent for 2020-21.

MPC member Chatan Ghate raised concerns on delay in growth revival despite rate cuts. He was the only member that did not see room for further rate cuts.

“If growth hasn’t revived with a 135 bps cut in the policy rate, and a tax stimulus amounting to 1.2 percent of GDP, then the need of the hour is more structural reform. Having said this, fiscal deficit uncertainty may require the MPC to accept tighter than desired monetary conditions to ensure our commitment to the medium-term inflation target.” Ghate said.

MPC members Ravindra Dholakia and Janak Raj called out for the need for structural reforms alongside monetary policy measures. Both see space for further rate cuts but said that the timing would be essential in light of incoming data on inflation.

"Barring the intensification of global risks, there is policy space that needs to be timed optimally and opportunistically to maximise its impact on growth," Das said.

He also noted that global economic activity has slowed down and the prospects have weakened even further with the outbreak of coronavirus as China is the second largest economy and it is a key player in global supply chain.

MPC member Pami Dua also said that the impact of global growth on the domestic economy would have to be examined in light of coronavirus epidemic.

All six members of the MPC had voted in favour of a pause in the review meeting earlier this month.