MPC minutes confirm panel's focus on growth revival over inflation, fears of COVID impact on economic recovery

The monetary policy committee (MPC), the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel, is worried that a resurgence in COVID-19 spread, if not contained, can impact the early signs of recovery in the economy, the minutes of its meeting held from April 5-7 suggest.

The MPC kept the rates unchanged at 4 percent in the first bi-monthly policy review of this fiscal year.

Members have also raised concerns about persistently high retail inflation. But, the minutes confirm the panel's continued focus on GDP-growth revival over the near-term pressure on the inflation front.

"The need of the hour is to effectively secure the economic recovery underway so that it becomes broad-based and durable," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in his comments.

The renewed jump in COVID-19 infections in several parts of the country and the associated localised and regional lockdowns add uncertainty to the growth outlook, Das said.

"In such an environment, monetary policy should remain accommodative to support, nurture and consolidate the recovery," Das said.

All the four MPC members voted unanimously for a status quo in the April policy. Since February 2019, the MPC has cut the key policy rates by 250 basis points (bps) to support growth. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Michael Debabrata Patra, the deputy governor in charge of monetary policy, said monetary policy has to remain supportive of the economy until the recovery is more sure-footed and its sustainability assured. “Meanwhile, inflation middled the tolerance band in December and January and aligned with the target; although it has risen in February, it is expected to remain within the corridor over a 12-month horizon. Longer-term inflation expectations remain broadly stable in spite of high volatility in food and fuel prices,” Patra said.

Consumer Price Index-based inflation (CPI) for the month of March came in at 5.52 percent, rising from February's 5.03 percent.

Official data released on April 12 shows that retail inflation in March stayed within the RBI's medium-term inflation target of 4(+/-2 per cent) for the fourth consecutive month.

The combined food price inflation rose to 4.94 percent in March, as compared to 3.87 percent in February.

“I would continue to look through the recent elevation in inflation and remain focused on reviving the economy on a path of strong and sustainable growth,” Patra observed.

Mridul K Saggar, another MPC member, said the economic recovery can come under risk if the new wave of infections is not flattened soon. “This is especially so as monetary and fiscal policies have already used most of their space to considerably limit loss of economic capital, though expansion of policy toolkits can still afford additional comfort,” Saggar said.

Learning effects on calibrating stringency of restrictions may keep economic costs of the second wave much lower than the first but still retard full normalisation by a quarter or two, Saggar pointed out. “Ramping up vaccination, testing and treatment holds the key to protecting economic recovery and health policies have become the first line of defence. Monetary and fiscal policies can only play a second fiddle,” he noted.

Pandemic made forecasting difficult

MPC members Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma highlighted the need for a shift from the MPC’s forward guidance in the wake of uncertainties. “From my perspective, the principal motivation for the forward guidance was to reduce long term yields in the backdrop of an excessively steep yield curve. Unfortunately, forward guidance has failed to flatten the yield curve, and I see little merit in persisting with it anymore,” Varma said.

He further said the experience of the last several months indicates that in the aftermath of the pandemic, forecasting has become more difficult. “It is apparent that some economic and statistical relationships have tended to break down in the current exceptional environment,” the MPC member said.

Instead, the MPC must have the agility and flexibility to respond rapidly and adequately to whatever surprises new data may bring in future. Time-based guidance is inconsistent with this imperative, Varma opined.

Goyal too seemed to agree with this view. “Greater uncertainties require more flexibility for the MPC. Therefore, I also support a move from time-based to data-based guidance with the understanding that in view of the unprecedented

situation, supporting a full recovery is paramount,” Goyal said.

Shashanka Bhide, another MPC member, said the sustained growth will also depend on effective control over the pandemic that would permit economic activities. As the rise of COVID infections and resulting local restrictions on the movement of people in March shows, controlling the spread of infections is essential for sustained economic recovery, Bhide said.“Going forward, success of vaccinations, universal adoption of preventive measures to severely limit the chances of transmission of the virus and investment in health services to assure access to health care will define the course of economic recovery. As many have noted, the critical factor affecting sustained revival of the economy will be the victory in the battle over the coronavirus,” Bhide added.