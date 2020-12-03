MPC guidance: Why Jayant Varma's dissent is important

For the first time, one MPC member during the October review questioned the choice of words MPC uses for its forward guidance. This revived an old debate

In the last monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting (October 7-9) minutes, Jayant Varma made a note of dissent on technical grounds on the choice of words MPC used in its forward guidance. That was for the first time an MPC member questioned the accuracy of its forward guidance and emphasized the use of right words to save the credibility of the guidance itself.

The guidance in the October policy said this: “MPC also decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary – at least during the current financial year and into the next financial year – to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward."

According to Varma, the date based forward guidance is not a decision, but an expectation. In a world that is full of unpleasant surprises, the MPC must, of necessity, be data driven.

“I am firmly of the view that the MPC risks a damage to its credibility when it uses words that do not accurately reflect what it means. I therefore disagree with the choice of the word 'decided' when it comes to the date based forward guidance in the MPC resolution,” Varma said.

Varma’s arguments made sense and many experts agreed to his point. How will the MPC “decide” to remain accommodative if the inflation continues to soar and growth recovers at a faster pace than expected? What if the high inflation forces the panel to hike rates? Can it still remain in an accommodative mode? So, remaining on accommodative stance is an expectation rather than a decision.

Not just that, Varma argued that to have the desired impact, it is desirable that the forward guidance extend beyond the one-year horizon at which the steepness of the yield curve sets in. “Forward guidance of six months in the MPC resolution is in my view suboptimal. I would also point out that the weakness of investments in the Indian economy predates the Covid-19 pandemic, and this merits a longer term response that goes beyond six months,” Varma said.

Will Varma’s dissent work to have the desired impact on the way MPC gives its forward guidance? One needs to wait and see.

The RBI and the new rate setting panel love jargons—accommodative, neutral, or tight. But the truth is that regardless of the guidance given, rate actions can be anything depending on the prevailing situation. Policy guidance to financial markets is useful for the reason that all types of investors can make informed decisions.

But, what if the guidance is confusing and does not serve the purpose? Many a time this forward guidance turns out to be useless for markets. The real events may unfold differently from what the RBI says in its policy stance. One other example is the RBI’s guidance on non-performing assets (NPAs).

It's not about rate stance alone. Recently, an SBI research report had argued that the RBI’s NPA estimates could be an exaggeration and most of the past estimates have gone wrong. Yet another example is inflation forecasts that often go far off the mark.

One key disclosure in the RBI policies is that "future actions will be dependent on incoming data". That’s fine. All central banks do that. But then there is another question - if everything is dependent on incoming data and all policy decisions can change depending on incoming numbers, what’s the point of giving a stance at all? It is in this context that Varma’s warning of MPC losing credibility for using words that it doesn’t mean makes immense sense.

Varma began his note of dissent saying "it is more consistent with the obligation of MPC members to express their views independently and candidly. Even when a disagreement is more philosophical than operative, it should not always be relegated to the individual statement; I see some merit in occasionally elevating it to a dissent".

The MPC now has participation of experts from different areas unlike the previous regime. Different views make the MPC meetings deeper and more broadbased. Varma has raised an important issue and the MPC must listen to its "inner voice" to safeguard its credibility while giving forward guidance.