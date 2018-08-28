MoU signed on Lakhwar-Vyasi project by stakeholder states

The central government and six stakeholder states signed an MoU today for the construction of Lakhwar-Vyasi multi-purpose project which is likely to address the irrigation and power needs of the partner states.

The MoU for the project to be built in upper Yamuna basin area at an estimated cost of Rs 3,966.51 crore was signed in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, an official release said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were the signatories to the document, it said.

Under the project, a 204 meter concrete dam will be built on the Yamuna river at Lohari village in Dehradun district. The dam will have a water carrying capacity of 330.66 MCM (million cubic metres).

This will help irrigate 33,780 hectares of land besides providing 78.83 MCM water for domestic and industrial purposes to the six states, the release said.

The project will also generate 300 MW of hydro-electricity, it said. Of the total cost of Rs 3966.51 crore, Uttarakhand will bear the cost of Rs 1,388.28 crore, the release said.

The central government will bear the cost of Rs 2,320.41 crore of the total cost for irrigation and drinking water facilities while the remaining will be distributed amongst six states.

Haryana will pay Rs 123.29 crore, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Rs 86.75 crore each, Rajasthan Rs 24.08 crore, Delhi Rs 15.58 crore and Himachal Pradesh Rs 8.13 crore, it said.

Expressing happiness, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said Lakhwar is a national project and will benefit the six partner states. The project will also help Uttarakhand fulfil its power needs, he said.