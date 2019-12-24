Motor drags non-life insurance growth in Nov

The industry saw a 16 percent YoY growth in gross written premium collecting Rs 1.26 lakh crore.
Motor insurance continued to pull down the non-life industry growth numbers for November. Premium collection data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) showed that the motor business moderated due to weak auto sales.
The industry saw a 16 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross written premium collecting Rs 1.26 lakh crore. Of this, general insurers saw a 14.8 percent premium growth while standalone health insurers saw 33.6 percent growth.
“Large private players, ICICI Lombard (down 6 percent YoY and 7 percent up excluding crop) and Bajaj (up 8 percent YoY) and HDFC ERGO (down 30 percent YoY but 8 percent up excluding crop) posted weaker-than-industry numbers,” said a Kotak Institutional Equities report.
Among the listed players, New India Assurance saw a 14.5 percent YoY growth in gross premium to Rs 17,964.5 crore for the April-November period. ICICI Lombard saw an 8.5 percent YoY drop in premium to Rs 9,028.1 crore in the eight month period.
The motor segment reported 6 percent YoY premium growth in November, moderating from the 15-20 percent growth seen in the last two months.
The Kotak report said that the immediate reaction to new traffic penalties on motor third party (TP) premiums seems have almost faded. Motor TP moderated sharply to 10 percent YoY while the motor own damage (OD) business premiums were flat YoY.
The private sector continued to gain market share registering 11 percent YoY growth while PSUs reported a decline of 4 percent YoY. The four public sector insurers had a market share of 38.1 percent at the end of November.
The Kotak report also talked about Google searches in general insurance. It said that Google trends are back to normalized levels.
“Google trends showed a sharp rise in search of the term ‘motor insurance’ in the last week of August. This likely indicated interest in buying motor TP policies as a consequence of increase in penalties for traffic violations. The trends suggest that interest has moderated to normal levels,” said the report.
Among the other segments, health insurance saw a healthy double-digit growth of 28 percent YoY. This also reflected in the premium collections of standalone health insurers which rose to Rs 8,327.28 crore.
Currently, motor and health insurance are the two largest segments in the general insurance industry. Motor TP insurance is mandatory for all vehicles while motor OD is optional. Health insurance, on the other hand, is a product in demand due to the 18-20 percent medical inflation prevalent in India.
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 11:44 am