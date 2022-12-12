 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Most states seeking return to old pension scheme are in bad shape financially 

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST

States including Rajasthan and Jharkhand have asked the central government to return the corpus collected under the New Pension Scheme. However, the Union finance ministry says there is no provision under which the corpus can be returned. 

The Congress party victory in Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, which it won on the plank of bringing back the old pension scheme (OPS), has brought back such schemes into focus.

Several opposition-ruled states want to shift their employees to guaranteed post-retirement pensions even though the central government is not proposing returning to the old pension scheme.

While it is not clear how the states will seamlessly move back to the OPS — the Union finance ministry says there is no provision under which the corpus collected under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) can be returned to the states — such a move is certain to hurt their fiscal positions.

Under OPS, government employees are not required to contribute to their pensions while under NPS, they contribute 10 percent of their basic salary to NPS.

As such, the fiscal position of states has worsened over the last few years and their outstanding debt ballooned during the pandemic.

Moving to the OPS is likely to add to the debt burden down the line. After all, moving to the NPS was a fiscally prudent measure to ensure that future generations are not laden with a burgeoning pension burden.

Let’s take a look at the fiscal position of states that have proposed to bring the old pension scheme back.

Key indicators of states' financial position 
Rajasthan Jharkhand Chhattisgarh Punjab
Debt to GSDP FY22 40% 33% 26% 53%
Debt to GSDP projection FY27 39% 30% 30% 47%
Fiscal deficit FY22  5.2% 3% 3.8% 4.6%
Borrowing rate 10-year  7% 6.9% 7.3% 7%
Source: RBI report
Rajasthan