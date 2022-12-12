Most states seeking return to old pension scheme are in bad shape financially 

The Congress party victory in Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, which it won on the plank of bringing back the old pension scheme (OPS), has brought back such schemes into focus.

Several opposition-ruled states want to shift their employees to guaranteed post-retirement pensions even though the central government is not proposing returning to the old pension scheme.

While it is not clear how the states will seamlessly move back to the OPS — the Union finance ministry says there is no provision under which the corpus collected under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) can be returned to the states — such a move is certain to hurt their fiscal positions.

Under OPS, government employees are not required to contribute to their pensions while under NPS, they contribute 10 percent of their basic salary to NPS.

As such, the fiscal position of states has worsened over the last few years and their outstanding debt ballooned during the pandemic.

Moving to the OPS is likely to add to the debt burden down the line. After all, moving to the NPS was a fiscally prudent measure to ensure that future generations are not laden with a burgeoning pension burden.

Let’s take a look at the fiscal position of states that have proposed to bring the old pension scheme back.

Key indicators of states' financial position Rajasthan Jharkhand Chhattisgarh Punjab Debt to GSDP FY22 40% 33% 26% 53% Debt to GSDP projection FY27 39% 30% 30% 47% Fiscal deficit FY22 5.2% 3% 3.8% 4.6% Borrowing rate 10-year 7% 6.9% 7.3% 7% Source: RBI report

The western state has decided to restart OPS for its employees and has sent proposals to the central government and the pension regulator to return the accumulated corpus of subscribers under NPS. According to a report by the Reserve Bank of India, Rajasthan is among the states which spend around 90 percent in revenue expenditure as a share of total expenditure. “This results in poor expenditure quality, as reflected in their high revenue spending to capital outlay ratios,” the RBI report said. Based on the debt-gross state domestic product ratio in 2020-21, Rajasthan is one of the states with the highest debt burdens. It had also exceeded the debt and fiscal deficit targets set by the 15th Finance Commission for that year. The state, among the most fiscally stressed, according to the RBI report, is also expected to exceed the Finance Commission targets for debt and fiscal deficit in 2022-23. Jharkhand This state, among those with the highest debt burdens, is also seeking to shift to OPS. The eastern state has been informed, along with the others, that there is no provision under current laws to give them the funds already deposited towards NPS, along with accruals. Jharkhand exceeded the debt target set for it by the 15th Finance Commission for 2020-21 and is one of the top five states with the largest rise in subsidies in the recent few years. The state already provides free electricity of up to 100 units to farmers and the poor. Chhattisgarh This state, which also wants to move its employees to OPS, is not among the top 10 states with the worst debt burdens. Still, it spends more than 10 percent of its revenue expenditure on subsidies, which are known to crowd out resources from other useful purposes. Punjab The north-western state, which has notified a move to OPS but is yet to seek a shift of the corpus from the central government, is expected to remain in the worst position fiscally as its debt-GSDP ratio is projected to exceed 45 percent in 2026-27. The state, which had promised free electricity up to 300 units to every household and a waiver of pending electricity bills, spends a large amount on the provision of free utilities. Punjab spends more than 10 percent of its revenue expenditure on subsidies and its committed expenditure (interest payments, pensions and administrative expenses, etc) accounts for over 35 percent of the total revenue expenditure, leaving limited space for developmental expenditure.

