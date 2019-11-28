Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

No 1 | Rajasthan | The state qualifies as the most corrupt, according to the survey with 78 percent citizens saying that they had to bribe officials to get their work done. Around 22 percent had to pay bribes multiple times, while 56 percent paid bribes just once or twice. There were 22 percent citizens who reported that they did not have to pay any extra money to get their work done. (Image: Reuters) *Note: Images are for representational purpose only.