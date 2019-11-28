Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

According to the India Corruption Survey 2019, here are the states where most citizens had to pay bribes to get various works done over the last year. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 An independent survey which sought around 190,000 responses has revealed that 51 percent of Indian citizens paid a bribe in the last 12 months with property registration, police and municipality being top departments where bribes are allegedly demanded. The survey provides a state-wise indicator of corruption levels, here’s a breakdown of eight most-corrupt states, according to the India Corruption Survey 2019. (Image: PTI) 2/9 No 8 | Tamil Nadu | Around 62 percent of Tamil Nadu citizens admitted to paying bribes to get their work done. Nearly 35 percent said they had to give bribes several times, while 27 percent paid bribes just once or twice. Only 8 percent said they managed to get the work done without paying a bribe. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 No 7 | Karnataka | A total of 63 percent residents in Karnataka admitted to paying a bribe to get official work done. Out of this, 35 percent had to give bribes several times while 28 percent paid bribes just once or twice. Around 9 percent said they got work done without paying a bribe. (Image: Wikimedia) 4/9 No 6 | Punjab | Similar to Karnataka, 63 percent citizens in Punjab accepted to paying bribes to get their work done. From these, 27 percent gave bribes several times while 36 percent paid bribes once or twice. Around 27 percent managed to get their work done without paying any money under the table. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 No 5 | Telangana | Approximately 67 percent of Telangana citizens said that they paid bribes to get numerous pending work completed. Among these, 56 percent admitted to giving bribes multiple times, while 11 percent paid bribes once or twice. A total of 11 percent said they got work done without paying any money unofficially. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 No 4 | Uttar Pradesh | Among the participants from Uttar Pradesh, 74 percent admitted to paying a bribe to get their work done, out of which 57 percent gave bribes several times. Around 17 percent had to pay bribes just once or twice, while only 3 percent said they got work done without paying any bribe. (Image: PTI) 7/9 No 3 | Jharkhand | A total of 74 percent citizens said they had bribe officials to get their work done. Interestingly, all 74 percent had to pay bribes several times while 13 percent said they could get their work done without paying any extra money. (Image: PTI) 8/9 No 2 | Bihar | In the state, 75 percent citizens said they have paid bribes, out of which 50 percent paid officials multiple times. No less than 25 percent paid bribes just once or twice, while 25 percent said they got their work done without having to resort to a bribe. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 No 1 | Rajasthan | The state qualifies as the most corrupt, according to the survey with 78 percent citizens saying that they had to bribe officials to get their work done. Around 22 percent had to pay bribes multiple times, while 56 percent paid bribes just once or twice. There were 22 percent citizens who reported that they did not have to pay any extra money to get their work done. (Image: Reuters) *Note: Images are for representational purpose only. First Published on Nov 28, 2019 07:42 am