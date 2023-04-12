MOSPI fares badly in savings via ‘just-in-time’ release of funds reforms in FY23

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and NITI Aayog efficiently managed their funds in FY23 by releasing money just in time, resulting in savings of Rs 500 crore and Rs 90 crore respectively. However, according to sources, the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation performed poorly in managing its funds.

To improve transparency and cash management, the Finance Ministry has implemented reforms such as the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system, Single Nodal Agency (SNA) for centrally sponsored scheme funds, and Central Nodal Agency (CNA) for central sector schemes.

These reforms aim to release funds just-in-time to save interest costs. The public financial management system was reformed in July 2021.

The SNA dashboard tracks the transfer of funds and their utilization by agencies under centrally sponsored schemes.