More trouble for PTC India as independent director quits after three board exits in arm over corporate governance issues

After PTC India Financial Services (PFS) came under the scanner with three of its independent directors resigning citing lapses in compliance and corporate governance, an independent director at the parent company PTC India has resigned.

Former bureaucrat Rakesh Kacker resigned late Friday. He was also an independent director at PFS until end-December and had written to the management highlighting lapses in corporate governance.

In his resignation letter, Kacker referred to his stint at PFS and said, “I have seen from close quarters the unfortunate developments over the past few months in that company. Despite our best efforts, the independent directors could not convince the management of PTC and PFS to take proper action to run the company in accordance with what we considered the correct course of action.”

“As a result, the company is now facing serious governance issues with several defaults of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Due to this, the operations of the company also must have been affected,” he added.

Rajib Kumar Mishra, chairman of PTC India, told Moneycontrol on Saturday that the company had submitted a status report to the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday and intimated the bourses - BSE and National Stock Exchange. “We are in continuous talks with the authorities,” he said.

The resignation came hours after the management of PTC and PFS held a virtual press conference, where they told media that an internal committee has been formed to investigate the matter. Mishra also raised questions about the intent of the three independent directors who had resigned together.

On January 19, Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey, Thomas Mathew T and Santosh B Nayar had resigned from the post of independent director of PFS on concerns over lapses in governance and compliance.

Responding to the resignations, Mishra told Moneycontrol on Saturday that a board meeting was scheduled later in the day. “We had already scheduled a board meeting and most of the issues raised by them were on the agenda. We would have preferred if they had attended the board meeting and resolved the issues instead of resigning in a rush.”

But the three independent directors who resigned had said in their letter earlier that a meeting dated January 14 informed them of a board meeting on January 22 is invalid as it is not for all directors of the board and the agenda did not include the corporate governance issues raised by them.

The management of PTC and PFS has been refuting the allegations made by the independent directors. Asked by reporters if an internal committee can be fair and unbiased, Mishra said this was the immediate response of the company and the management is open to a third party investigation.

The independent directors have made six allegations, of which one is about the appointment of another director while the other five pertain to operations and corporate governance issues.

They said that PFS’s managing director and chief executive Pawan Singh did not allow Ratnesh, who was appointed by the board as director finance and chief financial officer, to take the position. They said Singh took the decision “unilaterally” and without any explanation to the board, which is in violation of the Companies Act. PTC said later that an independent audit on the matter has been completed and the report will be submitted to the board soon.

The directors also alleged that the company did not disclose the forensic report of a loan account related to NSL Nagapatnam Power and Infratech. The independent directors highlighted at least two instances where loan conditions were changed without prior approvals.

The independent directors said the management took action after former PTC head Deepak Amitabh raised several corporate governance issues in a board meeting on August 5.

They added that they had repeatedly voiced their concerns and sought information through e-mails but were disappointed as these communications were “blatantly ignored".