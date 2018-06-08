More than 18% MSMEs shut shop in Tamil Nadu in 2017-18, employees down by over 5 lakh: Report

According to a government policy note tabled by the MSME department in assembly, total number of registered micro, small and medium industrial units in Tamil Nadu had dipped by a significant 18.45% in 2017-18 from the previous year, reports The Hindu.

In absolute numbers, as many as 2,67,310 MSMEs were registered in 2016-17; this figure fell to 2,17,981 during 2017-18.

This data is contrary to the claims that the industrial climate in Tamil Nadu has improved. In fact, close to 50,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have shut shop in the state in just one year due to host of factors.

On one hand, 49,329 industrial units wound up operations in one year while on the other, the number of workers employed in MSMEs has fallen by over 5 lakh during the same period.

In 2016-17, the number stood at 18,97,619, but in 2017-18, it dwindled to 13,78,544.

Why are MSMEs shutting shop?

Four factors that have led to MSMEs wind up their operations include 2015 floods, Cyclone Vardah, demonetisation and GST.

According to industrial observers, ever since the Chennai floods of December 2015, when industrial units were marooned, the MSME sector in Tamil Nadu has been facing a series of crises. During the floods, this sector incurred huge losses with many entrepreneurs losing their documents, stocks, plant and machinery.

“From a priority sector, we now have become a neglected sector,” said K.V. Kanakambaram, president of The Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association. “In the last few months, we have sent several representations to the government seeking its intervention. They have not even called us for a meeting to understand why units are closing down or what challenges we are facing,” he said.

He also pointed out that earlier, private financiers came to bail out the ailing industry. “Financiers are also staying away from us these days. They need some kind of guarantee from us. When the businesses are down, what sort of guarantee can we give them?” he asked.

Another entrepreneur from Ambattur Industrial Estate said MSMEs have been asking for a bankers' meet, which has not happened. “If the state government can facilitate this, it would be a breather for several small firms that are currently carrying non-performing assets,” he said.

While MSME players are upset that the government is not intervening in the matter, Industries Minister MC Sampath said the state had lined up investments to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore in sectors including automobile, tyre manufacturing and textiles.

The minister also said work was on in full swing for the forthcoming Global Investors Meet, 2019.