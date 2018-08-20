More than 1.35 lakh LED lights installed by power discom in north Delhi

Over one lakh energy efficient LED streetlights have been installed replacing the conventional sodium vapour lamps by the power discom TPDDL in north Delhi.

Under the second phase of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) project being executed by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), more than 52,000 LED lights have been installed, said a spokesperson of the discom.

The streetlight project is undertaken in 104 wards of the NDMC. The discom has already completed the first phase with more than 85,000 streetlight points converted to LED lights, he said.

"The work in the second phase is also progressing at a full pace in which more than 52,000 LED lights already replaced, taking the total to 1,37,000 points. The second phase is expected to be completed by the end of this month."

The project has helped TPDDL in achieving an "incredible" reduction of demand of street-lighting, thereby reducing the overall peak demand by more than 15 MW, translating into a "considerable" power saving.

"The LED streetlight is an important project which will result in better illumination of the roads for better safety while ensuring energy efficiency and savings of more than 15MW of peak demand,” said TPDDL chief executive officer Sanjay Banga.

Aimed at better illumination of the roads and flyovers, the discom is also maintaining 10,000 new and efficient octagonal streetlight poles which have been recently installed by the Public Works Department replacing the old poles, said the spokesperson.