More sugar exports possible if domestic output reaches as estimated: Govt official

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

Sugar production stood at 35.9 million tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year.

India has a cushion to export additional 1 million tonnes of sugar this year if the domestic output reaches the estimated 33.6 million tonnes, a senior food ministry official said on Monday.

Sugar availability is comfortable in the country even as the total sugar production is pegged lower at 33.6 million tonnes in the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year (October-September), he said.

"Next month, we will get concrete data of sugar production and then we will take a call on further sugar exports, " Additional Secretary in the food ministry Subhod Kumar told reporters.