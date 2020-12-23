More people rejoin the workforce, shows September EPFO data

A total of 7,87,519 people, who exited the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) rejoined it in the month of September, the retirement fund body's payroll data showed.

The September figure is the highest monthly enrollment this year.

Exited members rejoining the EPFO is an important indicator of people joining the workforce.

"The trend of people rejoining has shown a positive sentiment towards the economy and employment. We have seen that the majority of the migrant population has started returning to states where they worked or has been called by their employers. Sectors like e-commerce, retail, real estate, manufacturing, and services are the larger ones where we have seen major inflow," said Prashant Singh, Vice President and Business Head- Compliance and Payroll Outsourcing, TeamLease Services.

"HORECA (hotels, restaurants and cafeteria) have also shown positive trend pre Diwali and have started consolidating," Singh added.

Singh said going forward core sectors like cement and steel would get more push with new labour codes being implemented and the rest of the sectors would consolidate further in tier 2 cities.

So far this fiscal, as many as 44,69,771 workers have exited the EPFO.

The EPFO provides numbers relating to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution. It also gives a fair estimation of the new contributors to the EPF and those who exited, thus giving an estimate on the number of salaried working professionals, number of people joining, and exiting employment.