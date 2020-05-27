App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 07:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

More liquidity needed; states can come up with Rs 20 lakh crore: Nitin Gadkari

The road transport, highways and MSME minister said these, including the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Centre, would result in Rs 50 lakh crore liquidity in the market to battle the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

PTI

More liquidity needs to be pumped in the market to boost the coronavirus-hit economy and states should come forward with Rs 20 lakh crore, while another Rs 10 lakh crore can be harnessed from public-private investment, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

The road transport, highways and MSME minister said these, including the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Centre, would result in Rs 50 lakh crore liquidity in the market to battle the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

"The present situation is very serious.... The entire world is facing problem," Gadkari said.

Close

The minister pointed out that the US had declared the package of USD 2 trillion to battle the crisis, while Japan has announced 12 per cent of the GDP, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a package that is equal to 10 percent of the GDP.

related news

"Now more resources can be harnessed and states can provide for another Rs 20 lakh crore budget and a minimum of Rs 10 lakh crore can come from the public private investment which, adds to Rs 50 lakh crore to accelerate the wheel of the economy," Gadkari said.

The country is facing serious problems, business are closed and unemployment is growing. All sections of the society, whether migrants, media, business persons or employees, are facing problems, but ultimately "we will win the economic war" and the "corona war, he said.

Efforts are on to develop vaccine for the coronavirus, Gadkari said, adding that and "we will have to learn the art of living with coronavirus."

The Centre had announced Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package, including Rs 8.01 lakh crore of liquidity measures announced by the Reserve Bank since March.

The five-part stimulus package comprised Rs 5.94 lakh crore in the first tranche that provided credit line to small businesses, and support to shadow banks and electricity distribution companies.

The second tranche included free foodgrain to the stranded migrant workers for two months and credit to farmers, totalling Rs 3.10 lakh crore.

Spending on agriculture infrastructure and other measures for agriculture and allied sectors in the third tranche totalled to Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The fourth and fifth tranches dealt mostly with structural reforms and totalled to Rs 48,100 crore.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 07:25 am

tags #Economy #India #Infosys #MSME #Nitin Gadkari

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Air India passenger tests coronavirus positive, all on board Delhi-Ludhiana flight quarantined

Air India passenger tests coronavirus positive, all on board Delhi-Ludhiana flight quarantined

One year of Modi 2.0: Real estate sector sees long-term initiatives, but quick fixes to boost housing demand missing

One year of Modi 2.0: Real estate sector sees long-term initiatives, but quick fixes to boost housing demand missing

Coronavirus India LIVE News: Known COVID-19 cases in Bihar near 3,000; US death toll at 98,875

Coronavirus India LIVE News: Known COVID-19 cases in Bihar near 3,000; US death toll at 98,875

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.