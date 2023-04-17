 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More financial institutions may fail globally, but no direct impact on India likely: PM-EAC member

Meghna Mittal
Apr 17, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

But as interest rates keep increasing in the developed economies there could be some reversal of capital flows, and consequent impact on the exchange rate and the economy, Rakesh Mohan cautioned.

I would not be surprised if we see some more institutions failing in the West, Rakesh Mohan said.

After the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) it will not be surprising if more financial institutions fail globally, but no direct impact is expected on Indian banks, though a reversal of capital flows and the consequent impact on the exchange rate could affect the economy, Rakesh Mohan, a part-time  member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council told Moneycontrol.

“I would not be surprised if we see some more institutions failing in the West. No direct impact is expected on India as we don't have exposure to either SVB or any other western financial institution of significance. But as the interest rates keep increasing in the developed economies — Europe, US, UK — there could be some reversal of capital flows and the consequent impact on the exchange rate. Those are the kinds of issues that could affect the economy rather than any direct impact on the financial sector,” he said.

SVB and Signature Bank of the US failed in rapid succession last month following a rush for deposits by concerned customers. Credit Suisse collapsed in Europe. US and European regulators took a number of emergency measures in the days that followed, which appear to have calmed the financial markets.

“I don't think what’s happened in the West in recent weeks will result in a financial crisis even there. But it can't be ruled out because the expectation of the markets is still that the central banks there are likely to increase interest rates further. The question is whether adequate risk management is being done by the central banks and regulators, and also by the banks and non-bank financial institutions themselves in the face of increasing interest rates,” he said.