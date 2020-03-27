App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Moody's slashes India GDP growth in 2020 to 2.5%

Moody's said, at the 2020 estimated growth rate, a sharp fall in incomes in India is likely, further weighing on domestic demand and the pace of recovery in 2021.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Moody's Investors Service on Friday slashed its estimate of India's GDP growth during 2020 calendar year to 2.5 percent from an earlier estimate of 5.3 percent, on account of the rising economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic. This compares to 5 percent growth in 2019.

"In India, credit flow to the economy already remains severely hampered because of severe liquidity constraints in the bank and non-bank financial sectors," it said.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 09:55 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #GDP #India #lockdown

