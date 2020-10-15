Moody’s says India's second round of stimulus to provide limited growth support, highlights fiscal constraints

India’s second round of fiscal stimulus measures, announced on October 12, will provide limited support to growth and highlights the country’s credit-negative fiscal constraints, credit rating agency Moody’s said on October 14.

On October 12, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had unveiled the second round of fiscal stimulus measures amounting to $6.4 billion, or about 0.2 percent of our real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast for FY21. “Notwithstanding the fiscal prudence of the measures, the small scale of the stimulus highlights limited budgetary firepower to support the economy during a very sharp contraction, a credit negative,” Moody’s said.

The new stimulus, which includes cash payments to government employees and interest-free loans to states, is aimed at increasing capital expenditures and boosting consumer spending during the upcoming festive season. “While the latest stimulus will spur consumer spending over the near term as coronavirus-related restrictions continue to be eased and India’s festive season begins, the support to growth will be minimal,” Moody’s said.

Under the latest package, the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) cash voucher scheme will provide cash payments to public sector employees and applicable private sector employees instead of an annual leave encashment and travel reimbursements. However, the purchases made using these vouchers must be on goods subject to consumption tax of at least 12 percent. Additionally, the Special Festival Advance Scheme will offer Rs 10,000 interest-free advances to central government employees.

“Even when combined with the government’s fiscal stimulus earlier in 2020, the size of the measures remains modest. In total, the two rounds of stimulus bring the government’s direct spending on coronavirus-related fiscal support to around 1.2 percent of GDP. This compares with an average of around 2.5 percent of GDP for Baa-rated peers as of mid-June,” Moody’s added.

The credit rating agency noted that India’s “very weak fiscal position” has constrained its scope for discretionary stimulus spending in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moody’s said it expects the Centre’s debt burden to peak at around 90 percent of the GDP in 2020, up from about 72 percent in the previous year. This would be significantly higher than the Baa median of around 59 percent, the agency added.

Growth forecast

Moody’s has forecast India’s growth to rebound to 10.6 percent in fiscal 2021, as economic activity gradually normalises.

The agency expects growth to settle around 6 percent over the medium term. Recent reforms related to labour and the agricultural sector could also provide support to medium-term growth if implemented effectively.