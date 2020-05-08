App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moody's says India's negative rating outlook reflects rising risk of slower GDP growth

Economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic will exacerbate an already material slowdown in economic growth, it said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moody's Investors Service on Friday said the negative outlook on India's rating reflects increasing risks that GDP growth will remain significantly lower than in the past and partly hints at weaker policy effectiveness to address economic and institutional issues.

Moody's had, in November 2019, downgraded India's outlook to negative from stable on concerns of lower economic growth. The agency had, however, affirmed country's 'Baa2' rating.

In its update to the November forecast released on Friday said, "India's credit profile is supported by its large and diverse economy, and stable domestic financing base. This is balanced against high government debt, weak social and physical infrastructure, and a fragile financial sector, which face further pressures amid the coronavirus outbreak."

Close

It added that the "shock" will exacerbate an already material slowdown in economic growth, which has significantly reduced prospects for durable fiscal consolidation.

related news

It further added that India's credit strengths are its large and diversified economy, potential from demographics and productivity catch-up to sustain high growth, and its large and stable domestic financing base for government debt. As credit challenges it listed the high general government debt and wide fiscal deficit, weak physical and social infrastructure, and fragile financial sector.

Rating outlook

Moodys said the negative outlook reflects increasing risks that economic growth will remain significantly lower than in the past.

“This is in light of the deep shock triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, and partly reflects lower government and policy effectiveness at addressing long standing economic and institutional weaknesses, leading to a gradual rise in the debt burden from already high levels,” it added.

It added that government measures to support the economy should help to reduce the depth and duration of India's growth slowdown. However, prolonged financial stress among rural households, weak job creation and, more recently, a credit crunch among non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) have increased the probability of a more entrenched weakening.

“Moreover, prospects of further reforms that would support business investment and growth at high levels, and significantly broaden the narrow tax base have diminished. If nominal GDP growth does not return to high rates, we expect that the government will face very significant constraints in narrowing the general government budget deficit and preventing a rise in the debt burden,” it noted.

It however also noted that the negative outlook also indicates that an upgrade is “unlikely is unlikely in the near term”.

“We would be likely to change the rating outlook to stable if we saw a significant increase in the probability of fiscal metrics stabilizing and strengthening over time. This would probably result from renewed indications that economic and institutional reforms would support sustained, strong investment and GDP growth, and broaden the government's revenue base over the medium term. In particular, at this juncture, a credible and durable stabilization of the non-bank sectors would be credit positive,” it added.

Last month, Moody's had slashed India's growth forecast for calendar year 2020 to 0.2 per cent from 2.5 per cent projected in March.

Moody's said fiscal deficit this year is set to widen materially due to sharp decline in growth and stimulus spending, and weaker government revenue.

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 10:52 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Aarogya Setu promoting ‘illegal’ e-pharmacies, says Swadeshi Jagran Manch while seeking PM Modi’s attention

Aarogya Setu promoting ‘illegal’ e-pharmacies, says Swadeshi Jagran Manch while seeking PM Modi’s attention

Coronavirus crisis | Startups now offer more ESOPs to compensate for pay cuts: Report

Coronavirus crisis | Startups now offer more ESOPs to compensate for pay cuts: Report

Coronavirus crisis | Construction work resumes in over 200 projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon

Coronavirus crisis | Construction work resumes in over 200 projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.