MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Moody's pegs India GDP growth at 9.3% in FY22

"The reimposition of lockdown measures along with behavioural changes on fear of contagion will curb economic activity, but we do not expect the impact to be as severe as during the first wave.

PTI
June 01, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST

Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday pegged India's GDP growth at 9.3 percent in the current fiscal ending March 2022 and 7.9 percent in FY23.

"The reimposition of lockdown measures along with behavioural changes on fear of contagion will curb economic activity, but we do not expect the impact to be as severe as during the first wave.

"We expect a decline in economic activity in the April-June quarter, followed by a rebound, resulting in real, inflation-adjusted GDP growth of 9.3 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2022 and 7.9 percent in fiscal 2022-23," it said.

India's economy contracted by 7.3 percent in fiscal 2020-21.

The pandemic, it said, will leave new economic scars and deepen pre-pandemic constraints.

Close
"Over the longer term, we expect real GDP growth to average around 6 percent," it said.
PTI
TAGS: #Economy #GDP #India #Moodys
first published: Jun 1, 2021 11:18 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.