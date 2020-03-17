App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Moody's had in February projected a 5.4 percent real GDP growth for India in 2020. This too was a downgrade from 6.6 percent earlier forecast.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday lowered India's GDP growth forecast for 2020 calendar year to 5.3 percent, on coronavirus implications on the economy.

Moody's had in February projected a 5.4 percent real GDP growth for India in 2020. This too was a downgrade from 6.6 percent earlier forecast.

The 5.3 percent real GDP growth forecast for 2020 compares to 5.3 percent growth estimate for 2019 and 7.4 percent achieved in 2018.

Close

Stating that there was significant economic fallout from more rapid and wider spread of the coronavirus, the rating agency on Tuesday said dampening of domestic consumption demand in affected countries exacerbates disruptions to supply chains and cross-border trade of goods and services.

related news

"The longer the disruptions last, the greater the risk of global recession becomes," it said.

Moody's forecast a 5.8 per cent growth rate for India in 2021.

"A number of governments and central banks have announced countervailing measures, including fiscal stimulus packages, policy rate cuts and regulatory forbearance; however, the effectiveness of policy easing will be blunted by measures to contain the outbreak, and policy space is constrained for some sovereigns," it said.

Also, tighter funding conditions and exchange rate depreciation could stress sovereigns with high foreign currency exposure, heavy reliance on external market funding or low foreign currency reserve coverage, it said.

Moody's said oil price shock adds to growth and fiscal pressures for exposed sovereigns. "A period of lower oil prices will further weigh on the economic and fiscal fundamentals of oil exporters, while mitigating the trade shock for importers."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 11:35 am

tags #Economy #GDP #India #Moodys

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 3 new cases reported in Ladakh; 22 foreign nationals among reported active cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 3 new cases reported in Ladakh; 22 foreign nationals among reported active cases

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.