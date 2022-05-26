Moody's lowers India GDP growth forecast for this year by 30 basis points as prices bite

Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service has lowered its growth forecast for India for the current calendar year by 30 basis points from 9.1 percent to 8.8 percent.

For the next year, the agency has retained its forecast of 5.4 percent.

"High-frequency data suggest that the momentum from the fourth quarter of 2021 carried through into the first four months of this year because of strong reopening momentum," Moody's said on May 26 in an update to its Global Macro Outlook report.

"However, the rise in crude oil, food and fertiliser prices will weigh on household finances and spending in the months ahead," the ratings agency added.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has led to a rise in global commodity prices, with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forecast from April projecting headline retail inflation at 5.7 percent for FY23 -- a 120 basis point upward revision from its estimate before the conflict in Europe began.

The forecast is likely to be raised again next month after data released on May 12 showed Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation had surged to a 95 month high of 7.79 percent in April.

Moody's sees inflation in India averaging 6.8 percent in 2022 before easing to 5.2 percent in 2023.

The Indian central bank could also lower its growth forecast for FY23 - which currently stands at 7.2 percent - after announcing a first interest rate hike in nearly four years on May 4 to contain price rise.

"Rate increases to prevent energy and food inflation from becoming more generalised will slow the demand recovery's momentum. But unless global crude oil and food prices rise further, the economy seems strong enough to maintain solid growth momentum," Moody's said.

The cut in India's growth forecast for 2022 by Moody's comes as part of a broader downward revision for global growth due to the Russia-Ukraine war and zero-COVID policy lockdowns in China adding to supply shocks and pushing inflation higher.

Moody's now sees advanced economies growing 2.6 percent in 2022, down from 3.2 percent it had forecast in March. Emerging market economies, on the other hand, are forecast to grow 3.8 percent this calendar year, down from the previous forecast of 4.2 percent.

In 2023, advanced and emerging market economies are seen growing 2.1 percent and 4.2 percent respectively.

"Three key developments will influence macroeconomic conditions over the next two years: One, the evolution of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, two, the speed and extent of global monetary tightening, and three, the trajectory of China's economy," Moody's said.

It expects the Chinese economy to grow 4.5 percent in 2022 and 5.3 percent in 2023, with risks to the downside.