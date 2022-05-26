Moody's lowers India GDP growth forecast for this year by 30 basis points as prices bite

Representative image

Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service has lowered its growth forecast for India for the current calendar year by 30 basis points from 9.1 to 8.8 percent.

For the next year, the agency has retained its forecast of 5.4 percent.

"High-frequency data suggest that the momentum from the fourth quarter of 2021 carried through into the first four months of this year because of strong reopening momentum," Moody's said on May 26 in an update to its Global Macro Outlook report.

"However, the rise in crude oil, food and fertiliser prices will weigh on household finances and spending in the months ahead," the ratings agency added.





