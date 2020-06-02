Moody’s India rating downgrade: Why Modi government shouldn’t miss warning signals

Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the sovereign rating of the country to ‘Baa3’ from ‘Baa2’ highlighting a series of problems on the economic and fiscal fronts. After this, India is now at the lowest investment grade. The concerns raised by the rater include deteriorating fiscal position, slow reforms by the Narendra Modi government and rising stress in the financial system.

For beginners, what is a rating agency and why the actions matter? Rating agencies are institutions that keep a watch on economies, industries and institutions on financial performance and creditworthiness. Their role is to periodically assess the financial situation and keep investors updated about the state of affairs in the rated entity. Every rating action, thus, is a signal to the investor to take a fresh view on the rated entity. Sovereign rating (like the India rating action by Moody’s) is key to global investors to make their investment decisions. Ratings also impact the borrowing costs of companies internationally.

Let’s take a detailed look at Moody’s rating action this time. This rating view has raised yet another question on the Modi government’s handling of the economic situation so far. But it is the same Moody’s which had approved this government’s reform policies and announced an upgrade in sovereign ratings in November 2017. This is what the agency said then: “The decision to upgrade the ratings is underpinned by Moody’s expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India’s high growth potential."

So, what has changed now? Clearly, Moody’s expectations in 2017 of “continued progress on economic and institutional reforms’ have gone wrong. Remember, after three years the agency has only reversed the rating to the 2017 stance, thereby aligning its rating with other rating agencies.

What caused Moody’s mood change?

One can argue that Moody’s, in 2017, took a hurried rating decision to upgrade India while no other rating agency did so. Rating agencies, globally, have been facing criticism of acting too early or too late on understanding economic events. Did Moody’s misjudge the reform course/intent of this government then?

To be sure, the Modi government’s first term saw some of the biggest reform steps including rollout of Goods and Services Tax (2017) and creation of insolvency and bankruptcy code (2016). Beyond this, the reform juggernaut slowed and nothing major has happened since then, maybe with the exception of corporate tax cut in January 2020. The most critical areas of land and labour reforms, privatisation of state-run banks, etc. remain unaddressed on the to-do list. Hence, Moody’s disappointment on India since 2017 isn’t surprising.

Should Moody’s mood change worry Indian government?

There is a section of economists who has discounted Moody’s rate action saying that sovereign rating downgrade isn’t of much consequence to India. They argue that this was an expected move and hence no surprise and India’s problems are linked to global issues.

But more than the rating action itself, what India needs to worry about now is the underlying reasons that have led to this rating view. What are those factors?

a) Worsening fiscal discipline: India has deviated significantly from the track of fiscal consolidation by a big margin already. The Rs 4.2 trillion extra borrowing in FY21, taking the gross borrowing to Rs 12 lakh crore, would mean that fiscal deficit overshooting to around 5.5 percent. As per the latest official data, the fiscal deficit in FY20 touched 4.6 percent against the revised budget estimate of 3.8 percent.

This means the fiscal deficit has already breached the escape clause under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM). As per the FRBM Act, the fiscal deficit would have touched 3 percent by the end of FY21. In the present situation, the government is in no position to focus on fiscal position; growth worries are bigger.

b) Rising stress in financial system: One of the reasons Moody’s has highlighted is the increasing stress in the financial system both among banks and non-banks. The Indian banking system has gross NPAs of over Rs 9 lakh crore. With the economy going into further stress in the backdrop of the pandemic, business activity is likely to suffer further impacting the ability of companies to pay back to lenders. Immediate stress in the financial system is unlikely because of the RBI measures such as loan moratorium to companies until August 31 and liquidity push by the RBI and the government to ease the cash constraints of companies. But if the economy doesn’t recover soon, banks may see rise in the stress levels post the moratorium period. India Ratings, the Indian Unit of Fitch, estimates the fresh NPAs in the financial system to the tune of Rs 5.5 lakh crore.

c) Freefalling economic growth: One cannot blame the impact of COVID-19 for India’s economic slowdown in FY20. The Indian economy has been slowing already. The GDP has been falling sharply from 7-8 percent levels to sub-5 percent over years on account of the absence of growth drivers, and falling investments and consumption. The economic impact of lockdown started in the last week of March. Indian economy will likely contract in the current fiscal year.

What has the government done to address these concerns?

By now it is clear that the corporate tax cut early this year has not led to improvement in the profitability or rise in employment. The Modi government has so far not announced any major measures that could help boost demand in the economy through direct spending.

Most of the schemes announced as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package were aimed at providing liquidity relief to banks, non-banks and micro, small and medium enterprises through loans. The RBI, in fact, has done a far better job to address the immediate crisis in the economy including postponement of payments, rate cuts and liquidity easing measures.

Bottom line: In the absence of fiscal steps and reforms, the growth scenario is likely to worsen, logically leading to more rating actions and economic distress. The government shouldn’t miss the warning signals.



