Moody’s downgrade to negatively impact D-Street sentiment, may cap upside near 10,100: Experts

Moody's Investors Service on June 1 downgraded India's rating to BAA3 and changes its outlook to negative from stable. Its rating is now in line with other agencies such as S&P and Fitch.

"Moody's has downgraded India's local-currency senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Baa2, and its short-term local-currency rating to P-3 from P-2. The outlook remains negative,” it said in a statement.

However, experts told Moneycontrol that though this is sentimentally negative for D-Street, it is unlikely to lead to a big knee jerk reaction on June 2.

Indian markets closed on a buoyant note on June 1 ignoring the weak GDP data for the March quarter as well as muted factory activity for May as investors cheered phased out opening of the economy as well as a normal monsoon. Sentiment was also upbeat because of positive global cues.

The decision to downgrade India's ratings reflects Moody's view that the country's policymaking institutions will be challenged in enacting and implementing policies that effectively mitigate the risks of a sustained period.

Moody expects a prolonged period of slow growth to continue well beyond the pandemic. India's progress has been hamstrung by tardy implementation of reforms, it noted.

Also Read: Moody's downgrades India's rating to BAA3, maintains negative outlook

Experts are of the view that Moody’s downgrade is unlikely to take the Nifty to a new low because the market seems to be climbing a wall of worries on the back of strong liquidity.

We have collated views from various experts as to how it will impact D-Street:

Rigid, inelastic and ever-rising pressure on government finances from salaries and interest payments juxtaposed against sharply dwindling taxation revenues, leading to persistent missing of medium-term fiscal consolidation targets, have proved to be the Achilles' heel for India's economic downgrade by Moody's.

Significantly higher debt burden as compared to peers in the same rating category and escalating vulnerabilities for the extremely fragile, grossly undercapitalised banking and finance sector due to an expected spike in bad loans will continue to weigh heavily on any prospect of a rapid economic recovery.