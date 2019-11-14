Moody's cuts India's GDP growth forecast to 5.6% for 2019

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut India's economic growth forecast for current year to 5.6 percent from 5.8 percent estimated earlier, saying GDP slowdown is lasting longer than previously expected.

"We have revised down our growth forecast for India. We now forecast slower real GDP growth of 5.6 percent in 2019, from 7.4 percent in 2018," it said.

It expected economic activity to pick up in 2020 and 2021 to 6.6 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively, but the pace to remain lower than in the recent past.

"India's economic growth has decelerated since mid-2018, with real GDP growth slipping from nearly 8 percent to 5 percent in the second quarter of 2019 and joblessness rising.