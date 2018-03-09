Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to REC's $3 bn notes

The bonds will have a maturity of ten years and will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) and the International Securities Market (ISM) of the London Stock Exchange, Mood's statement said adding that the rating outlook is stable.
Moody's Investors Service has assigned Baa3 rating to state-run Rural Electrification Corporation's proposed senior unsecured notes, issued under its USD 3 billion medium term note program.
The credit rating assigned is the lowest in the investment grade indicating moderate risk.
