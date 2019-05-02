Monthly Economic Report for March: Indian economy appears to have slowed down slightly in 2018-19

The Finance Ministry has released the Monthly Economic Report for March, showing declining growth of private consumption, tepid increase in fixed investment, and muted exports, resulting in economic slowdown.

Here are the important points from the report:

- Slowing imports signal slowdown in GDP growth

- Effects of repo rate cuts yet to manifest in investment activity

- Q4 private consumption decline reflected in drop of sales growth of 2-wheelers

- Agriculture GVA slowing down since Q1, may continue to fall In Q4 as well

- CAD set to fall in Q4 FY19, this will limit leakage of growth impulse

- Fiscal deficit gliding down to FRBM target but capital expenditure is volatile