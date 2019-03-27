App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 10:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Monsoon should be robust provided no El Nino surprise: IMD

Monsoon rains, the lifeblood for India's farm-dependent $2.6 trillion economy, arrive on the southern tip of Kerala state around June 1 and retreat from the desert state of Rajasthan by September.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

India's monsoon, crucial for Asia's third-largest economy, is likely to be a robust and healthy one this year provided there isn't a surprise El Nino phenomenon, the top India Meteorological Department official said on Wednesday.

Monsoon rains, the lifeblood for India's farm-dependent $2.6 trillion economy, arrive on the southern tip of Kerala state around June 1 and retreat from the desert state of Rajasthan by September.

India's 263 million farmers wait for monsoon rains to plant crops such as rice, cane, corn, cotton and soybean because nearly half of the country's farmland lacks irrigation. Farming output makes up just less than 14 percent of India's economy but the sector employs more than half of the country's 1.3 billion population.

"It's really early to talk about the pattern that this year's monsoon will follow, but we do know that practically no one is predicting a strong El Nino," K.J. Ramesh, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department, told Reuters.

related news

Plentiful monsoon rains could lift agricultural and wider economic growth and keep food prices and overall inflation subdued. That could also add to pressure on India's central bank to cut interest rates.

On the downside, higher production could mean farmers continue to get hit by low crop prices, a major cause for concern in rural India in the past two years.

A strong El Nino, marked by a warming of the sea surface on the Pacific Ocean, can cause severe drought in Australia, Southeast Asia and India, while drenching other parts of the world such as the U.S. Midwest and Brazil in rains.

The emergence of a strong El Nino triggered back-to-back droughts in 2014 and 2015, only for the fourth time in over a century, driving some Indian farmers to penury and suicide.

The India Meteorological Department defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 cm for the entire four-month season beginning in June.

In 2017 and 2018, rainfall was 95 percent and 91 percent of the long-term average respectively.

The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) phenomenon could also be a positive development, said Ramesh.

The IOD phenomenon is characterised by higher sea-surface temperatures in the Indian Ocean. A positive IOD creates a barrier in the eastern Indian Ocean and all the southwesterly winds blow towards the Indian sub-continent, causing rains in the country.

Weather officials say a positive IOD played a big role in bringing adequate rains to India in 1967, 1977, 1997 and 2006.

The India Meteorological Department is likely to make its first official forecast of this year's monsoon rains by the middle of April.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 10:05 pm

tags #2019 Monsoon #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #El Nino #IMD #India #India Meteorological Department

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Boeing Confirms it Will Make Safety Feature Standard on 737 MAX

Brunei to Impose Death by Stoning for Gay Sex and Adultery, Amputation ...

I Am a Hindu, RSS is a Hindu Organisation, Then Why Does it Hate Me: D ...

Raghuram Rajan Confirms He Advised Rahul Gandhi on Nyay Scheme, Calls ...

Amartya Sen Awarded Oxford University Bodley Medal

Under Modi, Govt Gaining More and More Powers Without Checks and Balan ...

BJD Fields Odia Film StarAnubhav Against Jay Panda, Drops Six MPs

Brexit in Play: UK Parliament Tries Multiple Choice as Theresa May's J ...

‘No Chance of PM Modi Also Contesting Elections From a Seat in Gujar ...

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Election Commission examining Narendra Modi address on anti-missile te ...

Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 crore; BJP supporter ...

Supreme Court bench examines validity of NCLT and NCLAT

Why WhatsApp won't trace origin of message

RBI allows non-residents to participate in rupee interest rate derivat ...

Wall Street opens flat as global growth worries persist

Oil prices slip as market eyes US inventories

Gold dips as dollar strengthens; palladium falls 3 percent

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

Congress yet to take call on AAP alliance: Divided Delhi unit, compuls ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

Vivo V15 review: Big display, great selfies but not a great all-rounde ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India ride on Mandeep Singh's heroics agai ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

What Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox means for Hollywood an ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata: Dre Russ bags two, Punjab ...

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes rep ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards b ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sa ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.