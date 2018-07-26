Moneyshastra with Devdutt Pattanaik: Daan, dakshina and bhiksha - Chapter 1

Wealth moves in three ways – daan (donations), dakshina (service fee/tips) and bhiksha (alms). Among the three, bhiksha was the lowest form where someone had to ask for it. Dakshina was a service fee, which was commonly associated with priests, but it was also given to other service providers.

The best way to give away wealth voluntarily and generously was daan. In the Indian tradition, a lot of attention was given to the idea of exchange. The fact how wealth exchanged is explained in the form of stories.

We are always told these stories from an angle of faith. But let us study it from an economic angle. The story makes sense when one looks at Dhrupad and Dronacharya and compare it with the bond between Krishna and Sudama. Similar stories, but the way the wealth is transmitted is dissimilar.

Therefore we differentiate between the concepts of Hinduism. Transactions are not just the exchange of wealth, but the exchange of emotions as well. It depends on the nature of the transaction.

The Dhrupad and Dronacharya story leads to the Mahabharata war, a ranbhoomi (war zone). Krishna creates a rangabhoomi also known as a performance ground. There were different forms of transactions which were distinguished by their nature. These three forms circled around daan, dakshina and bhiksha.