Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | When central bankers laugh

Dear Reader,

This weekend, let’s ditch the customary navel-gazing on the economy and markets, and consider an important topic broached by none other than Reserve Bank of India’s Deputy Governor Michael Patra. At the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave in Mumbai last week, Patra made a speech titled ‘The Lighter Side of Monetary Policy’. He said, “The theme of my talk is the humour that is an integral part of monetary policy making. This has not received attention either among economists or among the lay public.” With the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet to be held next week, the lay public would like to know how hilarious these meetings are.

The transcripts of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings show that a member’s statement is sometimes followed by the word [laughter] in square brackets, enabling serious research on humour in monetary policy. Patra refers to a research paper titled ‘What’s so funny about monetary policy?’ which finds that “a member elicits more laughter if he or she expects higher inflation, other things being equal”. That would suggest monetary policy committee meetings this year have been occasions for unbridled hilarity.

Unfortunately, the minutes of the MPC meetings in India make no reference to laughter, so we have no means of knowing whether their missing the inflation target led to members rolling on the floor laughing their guts out.

Fed meetings appear to be riotously funny—the paper examined transcripts of FOMC meetings between 1992 and 2000 and found laughter was elicited 372 times across 18 meetings. That’s an average of 20.7 laughs per meeting, which is no joke. You would think the members had a rollicking time, until you realise that Alan Greenspan, the Fed chair, elicited 31 percent of the laughter. Almost a third of the laughs were therefore at jokes cracked by the boss, at which of course the members had to laugh if they didn’t want an invisible hand to ease them out of the monetary policy committee, with a resultant loss of personal liquidity.

In fact, the examples of central bankers’ humour given in the paper are rather disappointing. Here’s one: “MR. JORDAN. Turning to the Greenbook forecasts of the national economy, it is a good news, bad news story. The good news is that I really like this Greenbook forecast for 1998. The bad news is that I simply do not believe it. [Laughter].” And here’s another one: “MR. MEYER. Growth must now slow or the risk to inflation will become unacceptable. True, I came with this message last July, but now I really mean it. [Laughter].” These examples suggest that it doesn’t take much to make central bankers laugh. Maybe, their animal spirits are naturally high. Or it could just be sheer complacency. Paul Krugman, Nobel-prize winning economist, commenting on the laughter of Fed economists in 2006 before the Global Financial Crisis erupted, prefaced his remarks with ‘Hahahaheehee!’.

Manas Chakravarty

