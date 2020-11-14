Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Diwali Spirit

Dear Reader,

Diwali is a time of fresh hope, of new beginnings. We can’t wait to put the year of the pandemic behind us and welcome Samvat 2077.

Diwali is not the time to carp and cavil. It’s a time to be joyous, to find reasons to be optimistic. Thankfully, we can see quite a few.

Consider, for example, the September quarter corporate results. The CMIE database shows that the 1277 listed manufacturing companies (apart from firms producing petroleum products) that had declared their quarterly results at the time of writing this letter had increased their net sales by 1.96 percent from a year earlier.

Even more encouragingly, profits after tax (PAT) of these companies are up 2.93 percent year-on-year. Even better, the growth in PAT in the September 2020 quarter comes on top of healthy PAT growth of 15.28 percent in the September 2019 quarter.

How was this feat achieved? Operating expenses as a percentage of sales fell sharply to 81.08 percent compared to 86.18 percent in the same quarter a year ago. The upshot: net profit margin for these firms was 8.56 percent, the highest in any quarter since September 2010. In all the angst about the pandemic, we seem to have forgotten that companies would fight tooth and nail for survival, doing all they could to become more efficient. Coming out of the pandemic, they will emerge leaner and meaner, hungry for growth.

To be sure, there are many sectors that are still hurting badly, some valuations are eye-popping and part of the gains may have been at the expense of smaller firms. On the other hand, there are plenty of companies that are seeing a strong recovery, as our research picks show.

This week, we looked at the smart rebound in Eicher Motors, Insecticides India, Motherson Sumi, Nocil, Hindalco, M&M, and GAIL, among others. Titan MD & CEO CK Venkataraman told us in this interview he aims to reach pre-COVID growth levels by Q4 this fiscal year.

But our fiercely independent research team isn't likely to throw caution to the winds. As a result, in spite of good quarterly results, there were a number of stocks we said are too expensive for comfort. For example, consider our take on Jubilant FoodWorks, Berger Paints, Tata Consumer, Pidilite, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge and Divi’s Labs.

A Balasubramanian, MD &CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, told us it’s better to be fearful when others are brave in the market, in this interview. A similar sentiment could be the reason why redemptions from equity funds jumped in October. But there could be several ways of looking at valuations, as UTI Asset Management’s group president Vetri Subramaniam pointed out to us.

We also recommended ITC because of its low valuations, although we did have a second opinion on that. And we were so convinced of a recovery that we asked the question whether this company can recover faster than its competitors.

Wrapping it all up, here are our seven top recommendations for Samvat 2077.

The macro environment too is looking up, as our recovery tracker notes. We’ve had a good kharif harvest, the infection rates have dipped in India and it’s possible that the much-feared second wave is cresting in Europe. Best of all, vaccines are likely to become a reality soon, which has handed investors their bull case, as this FT article says. We too had a piece on what we called the vaccine rally.

Voters continued to support the ruling alliance in Bihar, showing that they do not blame the government for the pandemic, the lockdown, the loss of jobs, the horrors faced by migrant workers, or the cratering of the economy. That indicates political stability is here to stay, a positive for the markets.

The icing on this cake, or should we say the sugar syrup for this Diwali gulab jamun, is the government’s labour and farm reforms and the production-linked incentive scheme for making India a manufacturing hub. The government’s recent stimulus package also helps, although it lacks fireworks and much depends on government spending. But the RBI’s monetary policy has been an unalloyed blessing, with the real policy rate deep in negative territory.

In short, there are enough grounds for good cheer. As the RBI said, ‘there is optimism that the revival of economic activity is stronger than the mere satiation of pent-up demand released by unlocks and the rebuilding of inventories. If this upturn is sustained in the ensuing two months, there is a strong likelihood that the Indian economy will break out of contraction of the six months gone by and return to positive growth in Q3:2020-21.'​

Happy Diwali and a prosperous Samvat 2077 to you.

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty