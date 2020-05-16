Moneycontrol Pro weekender | Nirmala Sitharaman’s Big Bang Theory

Dear Reader,

TS Eliot’s famous poem ‘The Hollow Men’ ends with these lines:

‘This is the way the world ends

Not with a bang but a whimper.’

Well, the world is not ending, but the last line could apply rather well to the Nirmala Sitharaman show, currently being aired every evening at 4 p.m.

Hopes had been lifted by the Prime Minister’s address to the nation, where he spoke of a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, 10 percent of GDP, to combat the ravages of the virus, together with economic reforms. We wondered whether this could be another 1991 moment, a turning point in the country’s economic history.

But so far, the Finance Minister’s measures fleshing out that Rs 20 trillion package have been rather underwhelming. Episode 1 of the Sitharaman show did feature a much-needed government guarantee for loans to small businesses, which was very welcome. That took care of cash flow needs and liquidity of small businesses and everybody hoped the next announcement would do something to boost demand. While reform measures and long-term plans are all very well, what is needed immediately is boosting consumer confidence and shoring up demand. For confidence to return, cash needs to be put in the hands of consumers, jobs need to be protected and the government must increase its spending.

Episode 2, however, was a dampener. To be sure, there was a long list of measures announced and the lines were delivered with aplomb by Sitharaman and ably translated by minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur, but the zing was missing. Nomura said the fiscal package announced in this episode was, hold your breath, 0.08 percent of GDP. And by the end of episode 2, the brokerage said, ‘All measures announced to date amount to a fiscal deficit slip of ~0.53 percent of GDP, by our estimates.’ That includes the earlier announcement in March. The series does seem to have been over-hyped.

Facilitating loans is a good thing to do, provided demand exists in the first place. Unless demand is stimulated, consumers may save rather than spend, creating a downward spiral for the economy. Indeed, government bond yields have fallen a bit, indicating relief in the bond market that no big increase in the fiscal deficit is on the cards yet. The rupee has stayed where it was.

And Episode 3 on agriculture had some very sensible reform measures, but it made us wonder whether we were sitting through a budget presentation rather than a stimulus package to combat the damage caused to livelihoods by COVID-19. Perhaps we have misunderstood the nature of the economic package.

It now appears more or less certain that the government has run out of ammunition for a stimulus and therefore the only hope for the economy lies in lifting the lockdown as soon as possible.

After some initial enthusiasm, the equity markets also decided the government has hardly any stimulus to offer. Interest in the derivative markets, as judged from open interest, is now the lowest in a decade. The India Vix, a gauge of market volatility, is still elevated.

In this market environment, it is imperative to know which sectors to steer clear of. In particular, we should avoid those where the hit to the payments cycle could cause extensive damage, as we pointed out here and here. There are some sectors, such as agriculture, which have remained relatively immune to the crisis and therefore offer some interesting opportunities for stock picking. Consumer staples, of course, have continued to be a strong favourite of those looking for defensives. Health and hygiene is another such sector. Also, given the extent of price damage, bad times such as these are the right time to add core portfolio stocks for the long-term. And finally, as usual, we tell you some stocks that are best avoided for now.

Among alternative asset classes, we also considered both the short and long-term outlook for gold.

Not everything is about COVID-19 though. We tried to understand the reasons behind Vedanta’s delisting bid and what HUL should do with its mounting pile of cash.

Now that our lockdown is likely to be eased in large measure, what can we expect to happen? Well, the number of those infected will probably rise. In Texas, there has been a surge in new cases two weeks after its governor’s controversial move to reopen its economy.

The United States has lost 36 million jobs in two months. In India, the number will be far higher, which means consumption could suffer, all the more so in the absence of any fiscal support. CMIE estimates that 114 million jobs were lost in India in April.

In China, while industrial production was up 3.9 percent year-on-year in April, retail sales were down 7.5 percent. Experts attributed it to caution among consumers and to higher unemployment.

A new threat is now on the horizon. In an echo of the Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) campaign in India, US President Donald Trump said, “My goal is to produce everything America needs for ourselves and then export to the world, including medicines.” Trump’s war of words with China is getting worse, the saving grace being that it’s probably just pre-election rhetoric. But it’s hard to say. Australia’s calling for an enquiry into the origins of the coronavirus has led to a Chinese ban on beef imports from that country. The worry is that trade tensions will weigh on an already fragile global economy. South Korean exports, for example, fell 25.1 percent year-on-year in April.

I’ll leave you with an illustration of what happened during the Great Plague of London in 1665, as told by Daniel Defoe, the chap who’s most famous for having written ‘Robinson Crusoe’. In his ‘A Journal of the Plague Year’, Defoe wrote: ‘It must be confessed that though the plague was chiefly among the poor, yet were the poor the most venturous and fearless of it, and went about their employment with a sort of brutal courage; I must call it so, for it was founded neither on religion nor prudence; scarce did they use any caution, but ran into any business which they could get employment in, though it was the most hazardous.’ The parallels with today are obvious.

Cheers,

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Manas Chakravarty