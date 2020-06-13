Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | In Fed we trust

Dear Reader,

Michael Mckee, reporter at Bloomberg TV, asked the trillion dollar question at United States Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference: ‘I came across a statistic the other day that amazed me. Since your March 23 emergency announcement, every single stock in the S&P 500 has delivered positive returns. I’m wondering, given the levels of the market right now, whether you or your colleagues feel there is a possible bubble blowing that could pop and setback the recovery significantly, or that we might see capital misallocation that will leave us worse off when this is over?’

And here’s the nub of Powell’s reply: ‘Really it’s about getting the labour market back and getting it in shape. That’s been our major focus. I would say if we were to hold back because, we would never do this, but the idea that, just the concept that we would hold back because we think asset prices are too high, others may not think so, but we just decided that that’s the case, what would happen to those people? What would happen to the people that we’re actually, legally supposed to be serving?’

What Powell just told the world is that the Fed would never hold back monetary stimulus because asset prices are too high. The bit about caring more about the labour market is hokum---after all, before the crisis hit US unemployment was at record lows and yet the Fed made no move to taper the stimulus. In other words, the Fed chairman has just said he will never prick an asset bubble. What more can the markets ask for? All that stuff we were taught about central banks withdrawing the punch bowl when the party gets going can be thrown out of the window.

But won’t it lead to the distortions and risks that McKee’s question referred to? Of course it will. Deutsche Bank Securities chief economist Torsten Slok has a chart showing that the share of US companies that have debt servicing costs higher than their profits—the zombie companies—has continued to increase. Zombie companies, of course, thrive in an ultra-low interest rate environment. Hertz, which has filed for bankruptcy, is now proposing a $1 billion stock sale to capitalise on a huge rally. And nobody has any clue how central banks will dismount from the Godzilla they are riding.

But what Powell is also saying is that he has no alternative. Over the years, economic policy in the US has relied on the notion of the wealth effect—the belief that high asset prices are needed to spur consumption which in turn will support economic growth. The results of such a policy are clear for everybody to see—a huge rise in inequality that hits Blacks and Hispanics the hardest and which is now fuelling the anger seen in US streets.

Despite Powell’s reassurance, his forthright assessment of the dire economic situation laid bare the gulf between the state of the economy and that of the markets and dismissed the comforting idea of a V-shaped recovery. It seemed to have unnerved the US markets on Thursday (June 11) and, together with fears of a second wave of the virus, resulted in Wall Street’s worst trading day since March. Or it may simply have been an excuse to take profits. At the time of writing this piece, US futures had regained much of the lost ground and the Indian markets had brushed off the morning jitters to close in the black.

After all, as we had written, the Fed dot plot showed that policy rates would remain where they are through 2022. And then, of course, there is always the promise of more stimulus to come.

The news about the global economy continued to be gloomy, with the World Bank forecasting the deepest recession since the Second World War. The saving grace is that it expects a rebound next year.

Back home, Standard & Poor’s retained India’s sovereign rating at the bottom rung of the investment grade, with a stable outlook. It sees consumption as practically the sole driver of growth over the next few years. The return of investment demand is likely to take quite some time. Also, a credit backstop for all investment grade NBFCs is badly needed to fix the most vulnerable part of the financial system. And the minutes of the latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting show a lively debate on whether demand will come back faster than supply, or the other way round.

In the markets, SIP flows continued to hold up in May, despite a slight dip, a sign of support for equities. We read the tea leaves and considered bond and earnings yields to arrive at a bottom for the Indian market in the current crisis.

Given the sharp run-up in the market, our team of independent research analysts is understandably cautious. At the same time, it is also true that there are now many good stocks with valuations well below their long term averages, which makes them attractive. The way out is to buy them on dips, as we recommend in most such instances. But we are not easy to please and when we feel a stock should be avoided, we have no hesitation in saying so. There are some companies, however, which are making the most of the opportunities thrown up to fortify their balance sheets.

The developed nations have all gone in for fiscal stimulus packages to support livelihoods and consumption demand during this crisis. Motilal Oswal Research points out that the US government has given fiscal stimulus of 9 percent of its GDP. Germany and Canada have given 6.9 percent of GDP each, the UK 5.6 percent and Japan 5.1 percent. What is not so well known is that even the governments of emerging economies have splurged on fiscal support. China has given fiscal stimulus of 2.6 percent of its GDP, Brazil 4.5 percent, Thailand 3.9 percent, Indonesia 3.2 percent, Malaysia 2.7 percent and the Philippines 1.8 percent. The Indian government’s fiscal stimulus, however, amounts to just 1.3 percent of GDP.

