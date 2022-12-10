Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football

Dear Reader,

In the midst of all the talk about de-globalisation and the world splitting up into power blocs, the ongoing football World Cup is a shining example of the benefits of globalisation. FIFA has more members than the United Nations. Over 70 percent of the players in the World Cup play for clubs outside their home countries. The World Cup draws record global audiences, with 31 million TV viewers for the first 19 matches in India alone, a country that hasn’t even qualified for the tournament. Sponsors are from all over the world -- Chinese sponsors have spent $835 million for the event and India’s Byju’s is a sponsor. Foreign nationals own prominent football clubs, which in many cases have global assets. National teams include many players born outside the country they are playing for. Many players are of immigrant stock. It is truly a global game.

What has been the effect of globalisation on the game? Players have benefited, of course. Fans and viewers have been able to watch the best teams in action and club loyalties are now global. During the last World Cup, fans of Neymar and Messi battled each other with machetes in a town in Bangladesh.

There is a darker side. The game is also an expression of strong national, sometimes tribal, passions. After Morocco’s 2-0 win over Belgium, riots broke out in several cities in Belgium and Holland, targeting immigrants.

Back in 2003, the economist Branko Milanovic, then with the World Bank, wrote a paper titled ‘Globalization and goals: does soccer show the way?’ Its thesis is that while the free movement of players between clubs improves the quality of the game, it also leads to a concentration of talent among the top clubs, increasing inequality of performance among clubs. On the other hand, because of the restrictions placed on who can compete in national teams, the quality of the weaker national teams has improved, because many of their players have honed their skills by playing for the best international clubs. In the 2022 World Cup, the African teams are the biggest beneficiaries of immigration, with many of their players being born in other nations, especially countries in Europe. Morocco, which is in the last eight, is an extreme example---more than half its players are from its diaspora.

As a result, Milanovic said ‘the quality differences between national teams seem to be getting smaller. After always exceeding two goals in the 1950s, the difference was above 1.5 goals in the entire 1962–1978 period. But beginning with 1982, the maximum difference was 1.25, and the average difference was one goal.’ He also said that unlike in the past, there were at least two new teams that made it to the quarter finals in recent years. In other words, the weaker national teams are catching up with the stronger. This argument mirrors that in development economics, where a debate has been raging over the convergence of incomes, or whether less developed nations are catching up with the advanced economies.

Manas Chakravarty

READ MORE