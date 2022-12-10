Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football

Representative imge (Source: AP)

Dear Reader,

In the midst of all the talk about de-globalisation and the world splitting up into power blocs, the ongoing football World Cup is a shining example of the benefits of globalisation. FIFA has more members than the United Nations. Over 70 percent of the players in the World Cup play for clubs outside their home countries. The World Cup draws record global audiences, with 31 million TV viewers for the first 19 matches in India alone, a country that hasn’t even qualified for the tournament. Sponsors are from all over the world -- Chinese sponsors have spent $835 million for the event and India’s Byju’s is a sponsor. Foreign nationals own prominent football clubs, which in many cases have global assets. National teams include many players born outside the country they are playing for. Many players are of immigrant stock. It is truly a global game.

What has been the effect of globalisation on the game? Players have benefited, of course. Fans and viewers have been able to watch the best teams in action and club loyalties are now global. During the last World Cup, fans of Neymar and Messi battled each other with machetes in a town in Bangladesh.

There is a darker side. The game is also an expression of strong national, sometimes tribal, passions. After Morocco’s 2-0 win over Belgium, riots broke out in several cities in Belgium and Holland, targeting immigrants.

Back in 2003, the economist Branko Milanovic, then with the World Bank, wrote a paper titled ‘Globalization and goals: does soccer show the way?’ Its thesis is that while the free movement of players between clubs improves the quality of the game, it also leads to a concentration of talent among the top clubs, increasing inequality of performance among clubs. On the other hand, because of the restrictions placed on who can compete in national teams, the quality of the weaker national teams has improved, because many of their players have honed their skills by playing for the best international clubs. In the 2022 World Cup, the African teams are the biggest beneficiaries of immigration, with many of their players being born in other nations, especially countries in Europe. Morocco, which is in the last eight, is an extreme example---more than half its players are from its diaspora.

As a result, Milanovic said ‘the quality differences between national teams seem to be getting smaller. After always exceeding two goals in the 1950s, the difference was above 1.5 goals in the entire 1962–1978 period. But beginning with 1982, the maximum difference was 1.25, and the average difference was one goal.’ He also said that unlike in the past, there were at least two new teams that made it to the quarter finals in recent years. In other words, the weaker national teams are catching up with the stronger. This argument mirrors that in development economics, where a debate has been raging over the convergence of incomes, or whether less developed nations are catching up with the advanced economies.

The 2022 World Cup has seen the exits of strong teams such as Germany and Spain before the quarter finals. There have also been many upsets, the biggest being Saudi Arabia’s over Argentina. But that is part of the charm of football. In the words of Eduardo Galeano, Latin American journalist, football lover and author of the brilliant ‘Football in Sun and Shadow—an emotional history of World Cup football’: ‘The more the technocrats programme it down to the smallest detail, the more the powerful manipulate it, football continues to be the art of the unforeseeable. When you least expect it, the impossible occurs: the dwarf teaches the giant a lesson, and a scraggy, bow-legged black man makes an athlete sculpted in Greece look ridiculous.’

So far in this World Cup, the goal difference may have increased. Also, this year there’s only one new team, Morocco, which has found a place in the last eight--Croatia had reached the quarter finals in 2002 and 2006.

Could it be that convergence in football performance has lost steam? The answer may be in a 2017 paper titled ‘Convergence vs The Middle Income Trap: the case of global soccer’, which says that ‘the process of catch-up by adoption reaches its limits at the transition to world class performance levels, when teams have to build up their own long-term talent development techniques and playing styles.’ In other words, good teams hit the same ceiling that many middle-income economies have reached---they are unable to transition to the top ranks.

Of course, the pre-requisite is that, for a national team to attain any degree of excellence, there must be a passion for the sport in the home country. In economic terms, for the supply to come, demand must first exist. In a country like India, the level of effective demand for cricket is far higher than for football. Similarly, in the US, other sports such as American football and basketball dominate.

The flip side of the exodus of talent to the rich clubs of Europe is that local teams are left with second class players, poor facilities, and loss-making clubs. Some have called it a ‘leg drain’, akin to the ‘brain drain’---the beeline of technically qualified personnel to the richer nations. But perhaps Morocco provides a counter example that the diaspora can always be relied on to help the mother country. In his recent statement on monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pointed out that remittances to India this year are expected to rise to $100 billion.

The biggest link between football and economics is, of course, money. The World Cup is a global spectacle, and a great opportunity for monetising it. Billions will be earned through sponsorship, broadcasting rights, merchandising and ticket sales. Here too, there is a lesson to be learnt. As Jim O’Neill, former Goldman Sachs chairman, said, ‘The selection of South Africa in 2010, Brazil in 2014, Russia in 2018, and Qatar in 2022 to host the world's most watched sporting event was clearly based on the rise of emerging economies.’

Of course, most of us watching the World Cup don’t care a hoot about its economics. As Eduardo Galeano said, ‘I go about the world, hand outstretched, and in the stadiums I plead, 'A pretty move, for the love of God.' And when good football happens, I give thanks for the miracle, and I don't give a damn which team or country performs it.’

Happy watching,

Manas Chakravarty

