Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Defiantly exuberant 

The Nifty stormed to new heights on Friday, encouraged by the rapidly ebbing second wave. Fresh infections, although still high, have come down quite a bit.

Optimism is once again in the air and our very own recovery tracker managed to spot a few green shoots. The Reserve Bank of India’s annual report was at pains to point out that while some areas of the economy were badly scarred, others such as agriculture, information technology, highway infrastructure, tractor sales, railway freight, domestic trade and electricity demand have been resilient. It said the costs of the second wave, under its best scenario, could be limited to the first quarter of 2021-22, possibly spilling over to July.

But it also added, ‘This is the most optimistic scenario that can be envisaged at this juncture – it provides a limited window to establish strict pandemic protocols and logistics, ramp up vaccines production and medical supplies, fill gaps in the health infrastructure and build up stocks, especially of vaccines, in preparation for the next wave of infections. In all other outcomes, losses in terms of lives, employment and output are likely to be adverse and long lasting.’

In short, there’s still plenty of uncertainty. To be sure, growth in most developed economies has come roaring back, but there are several questions about the strength of India’s recovery. Both corporate chiefs as well as economists have been calling for more fiscal support. The large dividend paid by the RBI to the government will help, although the fiscal situation is likely to remain tricky.

The markets, however, are determined to look beyond the lockdowns to the recovery. They have pointedly ignored RBI’s warning that there may be a bubble in the making. RBI is not alone--the European Central Bank warned last week of ‘remarkable exuberance’ in markets and Mohamed A El-Erian, economic adviser at Allianz, said in this FT piece that the US Fed faces ‘tricky pivots’ ahead. With inflation rising rapidly on account of supply shortages and higher demand, New Zealand’s central bank has joined the Bank of England and Canada’s central bank in signalling a transition to less easy money. The Morgan Stanley CEO has predicted a Fed rate hike next year.

With liquidity propelling the stock market to new highs, investors have been worried about valuations. We suggested that valuations captured the long-term growth potential for Emami and Havells India; in JSW Steel, we advised investors to wait for a better entry point; we said that the Barbeque Nation as well as CAMS stocks are pricey; and we asked investors to add Eicher Motors and Page Industries on dips.

On the other hand, we were quite comfortable with the margin of safety for Dhanuka Agrotech and we felt that valuations for SBI, Shakti Pumps, Goldiam International, Balaji Amines and Concor were reasonable.

The sharp rise in commodity prices led to our picking Hindalco as the best stock to deal with earnings volatility in the metals space and Rain Industries as a play on the aluminium end-market. We also looked at the dent in margins for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.

Among other stocks, we said investors in Zensar and VIP Industries will have to be patient. Investors continued to repose their faith in the resilience of the roads sector. And we said the risk-reward equation is relatively better for Cadila due to its being able to bring out products to combat COVID-19.

Combating climate change has become a major challenge for industry, with oil producers facing a costly transition. Predictably, there are also ways of going green that may not be strictly kosher, as seen from Rusal’s ‘brown-spinning’.

We wondered whether the violent ups and downs of crypto-currencies has led to investors fleeing to gold and silver. We looked at whether crypto-currencies could take the place of fiat money and debated whether central bank digital currencies are the future of money.

Given the importance of mass vaccinations, we argued that governments, including India’s, should adopt the suggestions contained in the IMF’s vaccination plan. This FT piece looked at the race between vaccines and new variants of COVID-19 and the goal of herd immunity, which is the basis for a sustainable recovery. The Moneycontrol Pro Herd Immunity Tracker will help you gauge the progress made in this regard.

