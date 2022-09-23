Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Connecting the dots 

Dear Reader,

What could be the connection between the Fed raising interest rates, the economic war between the US and China, IT stocks, gross inequalities in wealth, the liquidity deficit in Indian money markets, the SPAC implosion, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, payments for imports in Indian rupees and the international space station? At first glance, they look like a wildly disparate bunch, the only common factor being that all these stories were published in Moneycontrol Pro this week. But there’s more to it than that banal fact---all these stories are closely interconnected.

Let’s connect the dots. For the last thirty years, globalisation ensured that inflation was kept down in the developed economies. This was known as the Great Moderation, and central banks fondly imagined they were responsible for it. The low inflation enabled the advanced economies to lower interest rates and unleash a flood of liquidity at the slightest wobble in their economies. Footloose capital and technology enabled this liquidity to spread across the globe, leading to soaring markets and widening inequality, as Credit Suisse has been the latest to point out.

But the wholesale flight of jobs from the developed economies to emerging markets bred resentment among those left behind. The backlash soon happened, polarising the US electorate, and leading to the rise of Donald Trump and the trade war with China.

Globalization also produced winners, the most prominent of them being China. China’s share of global GDP expanded rapidly, while that of the US contracted. The upshot: the US is mortally scared of losing its hegemony. Hence the economic war with China, and the drive to expand NATO. Investors are diversifying away from geopolitical hotspots, the Vedanta tie-up with Foxconn for making semiconductors in India being a prime example.

It wasn’t only in the US that resentment was brewing. In Russia, gilded home of the oligarchs, where the richest 1 percent own 58 percent of the nation’s wealth, Putin thought that military adventures would divert the masses’ attention from the dismal state of the Russian economy. The US did all it could to bring matters to a head and sure enough, Putin fell into the trap. The Russian invasion of Ukraine also achieved another US aim—ensuring its primacy in Europe, via NATO. While a new Sino-Russian alliance against the West is also emerging, that has its share of problems, as the Samarkand meeting of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation showed.

But there is little doubt that the high noon of globalisation is behind us, and the world economy is splitting into separate camps. The economic war against Russia has led to higher commodity and energy prices and years of underinvestment in oil exploration and over-dependence on Russian gas is turning out to be a costly mistake for European nations, as my colleagues Nitin Sharma and Anubhav Sahu have written. It’s best, therefore, to hasten slowly as we wean our economies away from fossil fuels. While high natural gas prices are not a big deal for India, elevated energy prices have led to the search for new sources of power, such as nuclear power and wind energy.

Higher energy and commodity prices have fuelled supply-side inflation, while demand-pull inflation in many economies is the result of massive fiscal stimulus during the pandemic. High inflation, of course, is the reason for monetary tightening by central banks across the world, with a few bold holdouts such as the Bank of Japan. The Fed’s hawkish stance has led to a big sell-off in equities—shock therapy, as this FT story, free to read for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers, tells us. A reverse currency war is in full flow, with central banks going in for 50, 75 and even 100 basis point rate hikes. The worry is the Fed may tip the global economy into a recession. Unless the Fed takes its foot off the rate hike pedal, we are in for a grinding path to lower markets and falling economies.

You would doubtless know by now that the Indian economy is relatively insulated from global headwinds, the latest to reiterate the point being the State of the Economy Report penned by RBI economists and the Finance Ministry’s monthly economic review, although the latter did flag some risks. While the consensus is that India is a bright spot in the global turmoil, there is also a dissenting view, and the capex cycle seems to be bogged down by uncertainty.

But while the path of the Indian economy may diverge, it will not decouple and the financial markets will certainly not be insulated from what happens in global markets. UTI Mutual Fund CIO Vetri Subramaniam says Indian markets look attractive amid the geopolitical risks, but we also highlighted the need for domestic investors to be selective. This is particularly true for firms dependent on foreign demand, such as IT companies. This week, we looked at Happiest Minds, where superb execution faces a hostile macro.

The Fed hikes have resulted in a soaring US dollar, which poses big risks for emerging markets. We pointed to the assessment by a group of RBI economists that warned: ‘The global economy is being rattled by big realignments in exchange rates. As the US dollar tests 20-year highs, it humbles the other reserve currencies and throws emerging market economy currencies into disarray. Each country is on its own in matters of currency depreciation, imported inflation, wider current account imbalances, capital outflows, reserve losses and financial instability.’ The RBI’s attempts to defend the rupee have led to a sucking out of domestic liquidity as it sells dollars and buys rupees. There has been no growth in reserve money this fiscal year, a prime indication of low liquidity. It’s no wonder then that India is trying to make arrangements to increase the use of the INR in international trade.

The withdrawal of liquidity by central banks will put an end to the excesses of the recent past, the SPAC implosion being a case in point and a correction in unlisted tech companies’ valuations is just a matter of time. Back home, the drying up of funding has taken its toll on the edtech sector. The receding of the liquidity tide will leave many firms exposed.

And just in case you were wondering how the international space station fitted into all this, Russia has been threatening to withdraw from it, while China is about to complete its own space station, Tiangong. Even space stations are now being seen as a question of national security.

It’s a brave new world.

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty

